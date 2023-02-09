Read full article on original website
Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?
Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
Forget ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, ‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ actually knows how to do proper LGBTQ+ representation
Hogwarts Legacy has clearly cast a spell on gaming audiences within its very early days, but a great debate and shroud of controversy still encompasses it. The sole trans character was revealed just as the game launched, and given a laughably bad name which never should’ve made it to publishing.
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ scandal proves we’re lucky Stan Lee’s attempt to get J.K. Rowling and ‘Harry Potter’ in the Marvel universe failed
Harry Potter mania is now upon us yet again following the release of Hogwarts Legacy last week, with the much-anticipated video game immediately rocketing up the Steam charts like a Seeker on his Firebolt. Nevertheless, the game’s arrival has likewise been met with an unceasing tide of backlash and controversy, stemming from both creator J.K. Rowling’s personal anti-trans views and the troubling and insensitive themes that are baked into the Wizarding World’s lore.
10 Dangerous Magical Creatures in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Ranked
Harry Potter, the beloved and famous movie franchise, has introduced magic lovers everywhere to the wonders of the Wizarding World. With some of the most popular and well-known characters coming from this mythical film series, there is also a surplus of magical creatures. From cute and fluffy to gross and slimy to whimsical and wholesome, there is something new around every corner.
The solitary horror scene that scarred an entire generation for life marks 20 years of traumatizing
There are certain scenes in horror movie history that stick with you from the moment you witness them for the first time, and no matter how hard you try and forget, it’ll remain burned into your consciousness forever. For an entire generation, the only thing somebody has to do is mention Final Destination 2, and everyone knows exactly what scene they’re talking about.
My Little Peanut Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Incredibly Interesting Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
I honestly can't believe I didn't know any of this.
The Hogwarts Legacy can have players visit Azkaban, but only if they meet specific requirements
There are several iconic spots players can visit in the Hogwarts Legacy, that are also in Harry Potter books and movies. The site is more memorable than other sites. However, a dangerous location for some players is Azkaban. It is a dungeon full of dangerous witches and wizards of the series. Player may visit this site in Legacy but they’ve got to meet specific requirements and meet the appropriate deadline for it to happen.
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ antisemitism claims are almost impossible to deny following troubling goblin discovery
Hogwarts Legacy officially releases tomorrow, though those who bought the Deluxe Edition have been busily exploring every inch of Hogwarts and its grounds since Tuesday. The controversy surrounding the game has reached fever pitch: J.K. Rowling’s transphobia and the boycott of the game are dominating discussion, a sticky situation compounded by the game featuring Harry Potter‘s first trans character and having a gender-agnostic character creator.
Hogwarts Legacy breaks record before official release, despite controversy
The world of Harry Potter is getting new life. Hogwarts Legacy — the new open-world video game by Avalanche and Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company, will be released Friday, to much anticipation. The single-player game has been five years in the making — experts put its budget...
Hogwarts Legacy Developer Reveals Why There Are No Romance Options
The team behind Hogwarts Legacy has explained why there are no romance options in the game. Hogwarts Legacy is a big new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe and with that comes a lot of expectations. Players want to create their own witch or wizard (which they can) and attend classes (which they can) ...
Woman left insulted after being asked to appear on ‘Too Ugly For Love’ and ‘The Undateables’
A woman who went viral after sharing her facial birthmark has said she’s turned down an offer to appear on The Undateables. Lexxie Harford, went viral back in 2015 after she shared a make-up-free and unedited selfie showing off her birthmark on Imgur and racked up more than 100,000 likes.
Is it OK to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy?’ Trans streamer Keffals weighs in with a controversial take
In another twist in the unfolding controversy regarding the release of the new Hogwarts Legacy and author/creator J.K. Rowling’s well-documented transphobia, trans streamer Keffals, who in the past has “ratioed” Rowling over her views, has tweeted her belief that playing the game does not make one transphobic. In the same tweet, they also condemn the clashes that have arisen on social media following the game’s release as “culture war bulls**t.”
Sirona Ryan, Hogwarts Legacy’s trans character, felt “very important” to devs
Hogwarts Legacy is finally playable and has been acclaimed by critics, though the controversies surrounding it due to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s views regarding transgender people are making online debates around the title a difficult affair. Some streamers have suffered abuse for ...
‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey’s Mom Told Her She Was Going to Die on ‘Game of Thrones’
Here's a look at how 'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey found out her character in 'Game of Thrones' was getting killed off in Season 8.
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
How to make the best wand in Hogwarts Legacy
How to make the best wand possible in Hogwarts Legacy, and all wand differences.
John Legend shares heartwarming way he gives Chrissy 'a break' from caring for newborn
Last month, singer John Legend welcomed his third child, daughter Esti Maxine, with his wife Chrissy Teigen. The couple already have two young ones - Luna Simone (six) and Miles Theodore (4). Esti's birth was a little bit complicated for Legend and Teigen, with the mum having to go through...
Clip of woman making herself vomit on Lady Gaga resurfaces: ‘Societal decay’
It’s come back up. A clip of a woman making herself vomit on Lady Gaga during her SXSW performance in 2014 has resurfaced online — and the bile hasn’t aged well. Gaga, 36, incorporated performance artist Millie Brown into her choreography for “Swine” at the Austin festival. The British upchucker stuck her fingers down her throat and regurgitated a nasty green liquid on the pop star’s breasts during the set. Gaga continued to sing without missing a beat, later sharing a nauseating robotic pig ride with Brown. A video of the performance has gone viral again, thanks to right-wing podcaster Elijah Schaffer tweeting Thursday: “Why are...
Hogwarts Legacy Chamber of Secrets Mystery Continues After Player Finds Basilisk
A quick Google search will tell you that you can't enter the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy. Another quick Google search will tell you that the Basilisk also isn't in the game. Yet, a new video from one Hogwarts Legacy player suggests the latter isn't entirely accurate and the former may very well not ...
A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again
Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.
