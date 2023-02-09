ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Unusual discoveries shake up what we know about ancient diets

CNN — Buzz started to build about a decade ago around the meat-heavy paleo diet — an approach to eating that's based on what our Stone Age relatives supposedly liked to consume. But the truth is that we know relatively little about what our earliest ancestors ate, and...
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
WRAL

Hubble captures mysterious 'spokes' gliding across Saturn's rings

CNN — The Hubble Space Telescope captured images of a mysterious show playing out on Saturn's rings — ghostly, fleeting "spokes" that appear to move along the planet's rings. And scientists can't yet explain why the phenomena happen. The return of the spokes is one of the earliest...
WRAL

The US government says women's underwear should cost more than men's

CNN — A new report about tariffs on underwear finds that when it comes to tax rates, women are getting shorts-changed. The average US tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5%, compared to just 11.5% for men's. That means women are being charged a tax that's 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay, according to Ed Gresser, a former US trade official and current director for Trade and Global Markets at the Progressive Policy Institute.
WRAL

India tried to rebrand Valentine's Day as 'Cow Hug Day.' Here's how it backfired

CNN — For centuries, cows have been considered sacred by India's majority Hindu population, a symbol of both the Earth and the divine. Indeed, so revered are the animals that authorities had planned to rebrand this Valentine's Day as "Cow Hug Day", hoping the move would both boost citizens' "emotional richness" and strike a blow for local heritage over what is seen as a western cultural import.

