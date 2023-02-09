Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Unusual discoveries shake up what we know about ancient diets
CNN — Buzz started to build about a decade ago around the meat-heavy paleo diet — an approach to eating that's based on what our Stone Age relatives supposedly liked to consume. But the truth is that we know relatively little about what our earliest ancestors ate, and...
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Silent killer cancer rising fast in women – the 8 signs you must never ignore
A SILENT killer cancer is rising fast in young women, researchers have warned. Scientists have said that unhealthy lifestyles could be behind the surge in cases of pancreatic cancer. It's known as a silent killer as in many cases, it won't have any symptoms or it will be hard to...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
WRAL
Hubble captures mysterious 'spokes' gliding across Saturn's rings
CNN — The Hubble Space Telescope captured images of a mysterious show playing out on Saturn's rings — ghostly, fleeting "spokes" that appear to move along the planet's rings. And scientists can't yet explain why the phenomena happen. The return of the spokes is one of the earliest...
WRAL
The US government says women's underwear should cost more than men's
CNN — A new report about tariffs on underwear finds that when it comes to tax rates, women are getting shorts-changed. The average US tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5%, compared to just 11.5% for men's. That means women are being charged a tax that's 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay, according to Ed Gresser, a former US trade official and current director for Trade and Global Markets at the Progressive Policy Institute.
WRAL
India tried to rebrand Valentine's Day as 'Cow Hug Day.' Here's how it backfired
CNN — For centuries, cows have been considered sacred by India's majority Hindu population, a symbol of both the Earth and the divine. Indeed, so revered are the animals that authorities had planned to rebrand this Valentine's Day as "Cow Hug Day", hoping the move would both boost citizens' "emotional richness" and strike a blow for local heritage over what is seen as a western cultural import.
WRAL
NICHOLAS KRISTOF: Two-thirds of kids struggle to read, and we know how to fix it
EDITOR'S NOTE: Nicholas Kristof is a New York Times columnist. He has won two Pulitzer Prizes, for his coverage of China and of the genocide in Darfur. His latest book is “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.”. A lovely aphorism holds that education isn’t the filling of a pail but...
Comments / 0