Plans, costs refined for potential downtown park with skating, splash pad

A downtown park with a skating track, splash pad and multi-use building would cost about $8 million, according to the latest cost estimate.

The Faribault City Council recently reviewed updated costs and design plans for the proposed 3-acre park just north of the Highway 60 viaduct.

City Administrator Tim Murray said he had other key city staff have had several meetings with Kimley-Horn, a consulting firm hired to do the park’s schematic design.

“It’s really the bigger-ticket items, and I just want to go through that with you and make sure we’re on the right track,” Murray told the council at a Tuesday workshop meeting. “The next step will be finalizing details and moving into construction plans.

Murray said there have been only minor changes to the park design proposed by a task force. This group developed a preliminary design after deciding what amenities were most needed in the park.

The skating loop, which will be used for ice skating in the winter and roller skating in the warmer months, had to be downsized a bit. Cost and space needed for the refrigeration system to be housed in the multipurpose building drove the shift, Murray said.

The length of the skate loop will stay at the originally proposed length of 620 feet on the outside perimeter. But the width will be reduced from 16 to 14 feet on most of the track, Murray said. The size of a pond-like open skating area also will be reduced.

The middle of the skating loop will be mostly trees and rocks and other landscaping, with one area for skaters to rest.

The splash pad will include water fountains and other water play features, and it will have a natural-inspired motif with rocks for seating and a river-like recessed area running through the middle.

The multi-use building is largely unchanged from the original plans, except for adding more types of facade materials to make the exterior more visually interesting. The building will include a large gathering space in the center, a warming house, concessions and skate rentals, a lobby and restrooms on one side, and a second set of exterior-facing restrooms and equipment areas for the skate loop and splash pad on the other side.

Murray said the designers looked at expanding some areas, including the lobby with the concession and skate rentals. But they found there wasn’t room to expand where the building is placed between the skating lop and splash pad, the parking lot and a trail.

Murray also noted some smaller amenities that are now included in the plans, including a second gas fire pit near the skating loop, and a small picnic shelter and swing benches on the perimeter of the open space area.

Other additional amenities suggested at a January open house and council workshop were nixed due to cost concerns or site constraints, Murray said. Those included a rooftop patio viewing area on the building, and adding some sloping to the open space for better viewing of concerts and other performances that could be held in the space.

Councilors had a few questions about details and Mayor Kevin Voracek requested the building facade materials be chosen with a goal of blending with the historic downtown atmosphere. They had no objections to proceeding with the updated designs.

Cost refined

When the designs were unveiled in January they came with a wide cost estimate of $6.8 million to $9.2 million.

Murray said Tuesday the estimate is now set at $8.2 million. That includes some “pretty healthy contingencies,” the city manager said. He predicted the actual final cost won’t come in over that amount and could actually be lower.

The largest expense is the skate loop at $3 million, followed by $2.5 million for the building, $494,000 for the splash pad and $2.2 million for site preparations and other improvements.

Murray said he will explore opportunities for “funding alternatives,” including private sponsorship and a state legislative funding request.

The timeline has not changed.

“Realistically, the earliest we would be looking at starting construction is this fall,” Murray said.

The skate track could open as soon as December 2024 and the splash pad would follow in spring 2025.