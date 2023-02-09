Seton Hill University names new financial chief

Seton Hill University has a new chief financial officer.

Brent Jackson begins his duties effective immediately, according to Seton Hill President Mary Finger. In addition to CFO, Jackson also will be the university’s vice president for finance and administration.

Jackson has held the job on an interim basis since April 2022.

“Brent’s extensive experience in finance both in education and industry are a tremendous asset as Seton Hill continues to look for ways to grow its academic programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels as well as expand campus facilities to meet the needs of students of today and the future,” Finger said in a statement accompanying Wednesday’s announcement.

Jackson came to Seton Hill in July 2019. Initially, he served as controller with responsibility for accounting and financial reporting, audit oversight, strategic planning and budgeting, capital planning and new program financial analysis, officials said. Since April, he has overseen financial operations of the university, including long-range financial planning, budget planning and reporting.

Jackson’s career in accounting and finance spans 24 years. He has worked both in education and industry. Before arriving at Seton Hill, Jackson was an accounting manager for Sewickley Academy. He also served in accounting, finance and analyst roles with Mon Valley Petroleum, Kings Restaurants, Rapidigm Inc. and General Nutrition Centers.

Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Seton Hill officials said. He lives in Liberty Borough, Allegheny County, with his wife Aimee and daughters Gabi and Emma.

Seton Hill enrolls about 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students, according to U.S. Department of Education data.