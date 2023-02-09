ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Seton Hill University names new financial chief

By Bill Schackner
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sXx3_0ki9QApT00

Seton Hill University has a new chief financial officer.

Brent Jackson begins his duties effective immediately, according to Seton Hill President Mary Finger. In addition to CFO, Jackson also will be the university’s vice president for finance and administration.

Jackson has held the job on an interim basis since April 2022.

“Brent’s extensive experience in finance both in education and industry are a tremendous asset as Seton Hill continues to look for ways to grow its academic programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels as well as expand campus facilities to meet the needs of students of today and the future,” Finger said in a statement accompanying Wednesday’s announcement.

Jackson came to Seton Hill in July 2019. Initially, he served as controller with responsibility for accounting and financial reporting, audit oversight, strategic planning and budgeting, capital planning and new program financial analysis, officials said. Since April, he has overseen financial operations of the university, including long-range financial planning, budget planning and reporting.

Jackson’s career in accounting and finance spans 24 years. He has worked both in education and industry. Before arriving at Seton Hill, Jackson was an accounting manager for Sewickley Academy. He also served in accounting, finance and analyst roles with Mon Valley Petroleum, Kings Restaurants, Rapidigm Inc. and General Nutrition Centers.

Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Seton Hill officials said. He lives in Liberty Borough, Allegheny County, with his wife Aimee and daughters Gabi and Emma.

Seton Hill enrolls about 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students, according to U.S. Department of Education data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Bethel Park cheer squad scores in competition, community service

A trip to Florida proved to be successful for Bethel Park High School’s competitive cheer squad. A sendoff event for the team scored a win of another kind. Bethel Park advanced to the final round of the National Universal Cheerleaders Association Cheer Championship at Walt Disney World in Orlando as the only team in its division from Pennsylvania to make it that far.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Tribune-Review

State approves first Black-owned pre-apprenticeship program in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute has been approved as the city’s first Black-owned, state-certified pre-apprentice program for the skilled trades. The APRI’s “Breaking the Chains of Poverty” program is designed to help people build the skills necessary to earn a career in the building and construction trades, manufacturing and emerging energy industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Procession for slain McKeesport officer to close roads in South Hills, Mon Valley

A procession for slain McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski will close several roads as it winds from the South Hills and the Mon Valley on Tuesday. The procession will start at the funeral in Baldwin borough, travel through McKeesport, and finish at a cemetery in Pleasant Hills, Allegheny County spokesperson Amie Downs said. The route will be closed during the time of the procession, so residents should expect some closures from about 2 to 5 p.m.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Rodney Gallagher scores 29, Laurel Highlands tops rival Uniontown in 2OTs

The scouting report on Rodney Gallagher says that if he gets enough late-game chances, he’ll usually make opponents pay. Uniontown stopped his layup at the end of regulation and rejected his runner late in the first overtime Friday night, but Gallagher wasn’t done. The senior started the second OT with a go-ahead 3-pointer, the biggest of his game-high 29 points as No. 4 Laurel Highlands defeated No. 3 Uniontown, 75-69, in front of a sold-out crowd in the Red Raiders’ gym.
UNIONTOWN, PA
tourcounsel.com

Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills | Shopping center in Pennsylvania

The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, or simply Pittsburgh Mills, is a super-regional shopping center northeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Frazer Township, along PA Route 28 near its intersection with the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The mall is the second largest shopping complex in Western Pennsylvania and the main retail center for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hill District Federal Credit Union one of few remaining Black-owned banks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local Black-owned financial institution has outlasted many others and continues to benefit the community after more than half a century. Between 1888 and 1934, there were 134 Black-owned banks that served the black community, nationwide. Today, only 19 remain. Two are in Pennsylvania, including one in the Hill District."We have no mortgage, we have no debt, we are completely self-sufficient. We are not depending on external services or resources to sustain us. We depend on our people 100 percent," said Hill District Federal Credit Union  CEO Richard Witherspoon.In fact, according to Witherspoon, the Hill District Federal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Out & About: Greensburg artist presents Black History Month exhibit

Greensburg artist Pamela Cooper said she was fascinated by bridges when she was a child. “When we traveled, I loved going over them,” she said. That fascination continued into adulthood, when bridges became the subject of a painting series. One of the bridges was among works Cooper exhibited during a Black History Month show at the YWCA Westmoreland County.
GREENSBURG, PA
allamericanatlas.com

19 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Try Today

It’s safe to say that Pittsburgh knows a thing or two about how to make and serve great food. The community of restaurant owners are always excited to welcome new people to Pennsylvania with promises of dreamy food and tasty drinks. The Guy Mitchell song about Pittsburgh fails to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy