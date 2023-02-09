ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning

CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57

Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
MLB extra inning rules, explained: Baseball is screwed after 9 frames

MLB’s Joint Competition Committee unanimously voted in favor of the extra inning “ghost runner” rule being made permanent for the foreseeable future. The NFL season is officially over after Super Bowl 57, which had baseball fans decreeing that it was officially baseball season. It certainly helped with the fact that a variety of players on all 30 MLB teams began appearing at spring training facilities to prepare for the upcoming season. While fans will take in spring training games, it won’t be too long until Opening Day on March 30.
Tua Tagovailoa blames concussion issues on nothing more than bad luck

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t think the NFL is responsible for his concussion issues, blaming his head injuries on bad luck more than anything else. The NFL has faced a landslide of criticism over their handling of concussions over the years. That mass of disapproval only grew after Tua Tagovailoa’s 2022 concussion saga.
