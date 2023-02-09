Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO
Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
Wbaltv.com
How Rihanna stayed grounded, while so high in the air at the Super Bowl
Related video above: Rihanna says motherhood encouraged her to perform at the halftime show. Yes, the seven floating stages during Rihanna's Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show were theatrical and cool, but they also had a very practical purpose. And it had everything to do with the grass on...
Comments / 0