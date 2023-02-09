COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is a good chance Friday's four-inning scrimmage at Founders Park will be the only outdoor workout for the Gamecock baseball team this weekend. With rain in the forecast through the weekend, Carolina took advantage of Friday's cloudy but dry conditions to get in some work as the regular season is a week away. Saturday's forecast did cause the cancellation of Fan Fest but the Ladies Clinic is still set for Saturday morning starting at 9:00 a.m. at Founders Park.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO