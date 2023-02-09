Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Spring Valley's Lauryn Taylor helps FMU extend winning streak to 15
FLORENCE, S.C. — With Francis Marion clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots went to the leading scorer in Conference Carolinas. Spring Valley graduate Lauryn Taylor would convert a bucket inside and two free throws to give the Patriots a 61-54 lead with 1:21 remaining in the game. FMU would go on to secure a 68-56 win over Emmanuel College from Georgia.
WLTX.com
Benedict sweeps a doubleheader from Allen
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With extensive construction surrounding the Benjamin E. Mays Human Resource Center and Gymnasium on the campus of Benedict College, Saturday's doubleheader between the Tigers and Allen University was moved to C.A. Johnson High School. The adjustment in travel did not affect the attendance as fans from...
WLTX.com
Blythewood grad Tre Jackson continues to put up points for Western Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The last time Tre Jackson played a game in South Carolina, he exploded for 47 points, helping Western Carolina win at Wofford 95-91 in double-overtime. The Blythewood graduate who transferred to WCU from Iowa State was back in the Palmetto Saturday as the Catamounts faced a Furman team that is playing like a team peaking at the right time.
Women's Power Rankings: No. 1 Gamecocks have more work to do
The SEC regular-season champion looks to be decided. Or is it? None of the Power 5 leaders, or UConn in the Big East, have more than a one-game edge in the standings.
LOOK: Nyckoles Harbor Competes In Prestigious Millrose Games
South Carolina Football signee Nyckoles Harbor ran in the 60-meter dash at the 115th Millrose Games on Saturday.
Gamecocks power through the rain to soak Campbell
Playing most of the game through rainy conditions, South Carolina subdues the Camels, 10-9, during the third day of the Charlotte Invitational.
blufftontoday.com
Kim Mulkey is right about South Carolina. Good luck stopping Dawn Staley's Gamecocks | Toppmeyer
Unfortunately for Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers, their coach was right about South Carolina. The Gamecocks are in a class of their own. Mulkey spent the past few weeks preceding Sunday’s collision of undefeateds convincing us that No. 1 South Carolina remains women’s basketball’s undisputed juggernaut. “Nobody...
WAFB.com
BATTLE OF UNBEATENS: No. 2 LSU faces No. 1 South Carolina
Southern head coach Sean Woods joined 9News This Morning to tell the community to pack the Mini Dome on Saturday, Jan. 28. The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. McDonald's All-American Aalyah...
abccolumbia.com
Sold-Out Colonial Life Arena Set for Sunday Showdown
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 1/1 South Carolina hosts #3/2 LSU Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN in a top-three battle in a sold-out Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks and Tigers are the last two undefeated college women’s basketball teams of the season. FAN INFORMATION. Due to the sell...
WLTX.com
A week away from the start of the college baseball season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is a good chance Friday's four-inning scrimmage at Founders Park will be the only outdoor workout for the Gamecock baseball team this weekend. With rain in the forecast through the weekend, Carolina took advantage of Friday's cloudy but dry conditions to get in some work as the regular season is a week away. Saturday's forecast did cause the cancellation of Fan Fest but the Ladies Clinic is still set for Saturday morning starting at 9:00 a.m. at Founders Park.
South Carolina Now Leads For Jonathan Paylor
After an interview with Sports Talk SC, four-star wide receiver Jonathan Paylor named South Carolina his top school.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox5ny.com
South Carolina man selling French bulldog fatally shot at meeting spot
SOUTH CAROLINA - A man selling a French bulldog was fatally shot in the parking lot of a South Carolina fast food restaurant, where he had arranged to meet the buyer, a sheriff said. According to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon, Lonnie Alford Ray was selling the dog online and...
WLTX.com
Heavy rain moves through the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heavy rain is moving through the Midlands tonight. This is all associated with and area of low pressure moving through the Southeast. We will see steady rain through the overnight hours before drier air moves in. We have already seen rain moving in Saturday evening with...
qcitymetro.com
When Destiny Called
The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love’s journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Blythewood celebrates Black History Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on every Saturday in February. Malcolm Gordge is the president of the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum. And Teresa McFadden is the organization’s vice president. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their upcoming events.
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
abccolumbia.com
No one hurt after a house fire on Rawl Street in Lexington
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters say no one is hurt after a house fire this morning. It happened at the 100 block of Rawl Street in the Red Bank area around 2 a.m. According to investigators, crews arrived at the abandoned home with heavy fire and...
WIS-TV
American Airlines restarts nonstop flights from Columbia Airport to Miami
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Airlines has released its summer schedule and has announced the return of nonstop flights to Miami. Flights will begin on June 3, 2023, and it is only a seasonal service. Access to book the flight began on February 11, 2023. “American Airlines continues to add...
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
