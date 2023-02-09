Kyrie Irving responds with brutal eight-word statement after Kevin Durant’s blockbuster NBA trade

KYRIE Irving has said he's "glad" that Kevin Durant has left the Brooklyn Nets.

After sending Irving, 30, to the Dallas Mavericks last week, the Nets traded Durant, 34, to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade on Wednesday.

Irving rocked the NBA world when he issued a trade request on February 3.

The controversial guard asked to leave Brooklyn after unsuccessful extension talks led to a fallout with the Nets.

The Mavericks sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and future draft picks in exchange for Irving.

His exit ended up costing Brooklyn another star as Durant left in a blockbuster deal with the Suns a few days later.

Phoenix landed the former NBA MVP and TJ Warren in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four first-round picks.

But Irving had no sympathy for his former employer after the first reports of the deal emerged on Wednesday night.

"I'm just glad he got out of there," the eight-time All-Star said summing up Durant's trade after leading Dallas to a 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in his Mavs debut.

Phoenix and Dallas are conference rivals alongside the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the roster.

But Irving said he's welcoming the extra competition and looking forward to facing his ex-Nets teammate more often.

The guard added he had held many discussions with Durant over what their futures would bring.

"It's not the first time we'll be in competition as brothers," he said. "I'm just praying for his happiness, praying for his wellbeing.

"We had a lot of conversations throughout the year of what our futures were going to look like — there was still a level of uncertainty.

"But we just cared about seeing each other be places we can thrive.

"And whether that be together or that be apart, there's never been one moment where I felt like he's been angry at me for the decisions I made, or I've been angry at him.

"We just tried to understand each other a lot better and grow as human beings, grow as brothers."

Irving left the Boston Celtics to team up with Durant on the Nets in 2019.