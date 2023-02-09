ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills LB Von Miller Updates Injury Status for Next Season

By Zach Dimmitt
 4 days ago

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller went down with a torn ACL on Thanksgiving.

The Buffalo Bills sorely missed linebacker Von Miller in the postseason during what supposed to be a destiny-filled run to Super Bowl.

Miller went down with a torn ACL in the 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and missed the remainder of the season. In just 12 games, he recorded eight sacks while hardly looking like a 33-year-old that is supposed to be well out of his prime.

And though there was little speculation that the injury would force him into a understandable retirement after 11 seasons in the league and two Super Bowl rings, Miller made sure to confirm on his podcast that he has no plans of slowing down.

"I feel like I will be ready for next season," Miller said. " ... I feel really, really good. I think it's going as good as it can go. ... I'm in a great space mentally."

Original speculation after Miller's injury made it seem like he could make a return at some point late in the season, though he was officially ruled out for the remainder of the year shortly after.

It remains unclear when Miller could be back next season, as a torn ACL comes with a lengthy recovery. In the meantime, the Bills will rely on All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano while also attempting to retain free agent-to-be Tremaine Edmunds.

