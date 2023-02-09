ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Teriyaki Madness Moving Into Magnolia

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 4 days ago
A fast casual, Japanese-style teriyaki food franchise will soon serve guests at a Magnolia storefront. Teriyaki Madness Franchisee Ping Xu told What Now Houston the new restaurant will be located at 13654 FM 1488, Ste. 200 near the H-E-B in Magnolia. “I think it’s going to be an exciting place for Magnolia and the surrounding areas,” Xu said.

Teriyaki Madness offers made-to-order dishes of rice and noodle bowls with vegetables and proteins such as chicken, salmon, steak, and tofu. Appetizers include edamame, crab rangoon, and egg rolls.

“We cook everything fresh,” he said. “My favorite is probably the spicy chicken and the teriyaki chicken. We have some dumplings, too.”

Xu said the Magnolia Teriyaki Madness won’t be his last in the Houston area. “In the future, definitely we’re going to bring more to the surrounding areas because I know people like it,” he said.

The Magnolia Teriyaki Madness could open sometime this summer. “I’m excited. I want my neighbors to come visit—the schools, church, community—to visit us and to support us. We’re going to continue to work with them for years.”



HOUSTON, TX
