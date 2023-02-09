Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Arrest Warrant For Man Charged With Recording Women At IKEA Bathroom
A 5-month investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for a Chicago man after he allegedly recorded women in the bathroom of the Bolingbrook IKEA. It was back on September 9th, 2022, Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to Bolingbrook IKEA on Boughton Road and notified that a male suspect had been recording in the women’s bathroom. The victim, a 39-year-old female, stated while using the bathroom she observed a male suspect place his phone under the stall and attempt to record her.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police Investigate Shots Fired
On February 9th at approximately 2:49pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to area of Marywood Lane and Juniper Lane for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located numerous shell casings, but no reported injuries. The ongoing investigation has revealed that offenders fled the scene in vehicles prior to officers arriving. Detectives have located one involved vehicle which registers out of Country Club Hills. A search warrant was conducted on that vehicle and detectives are continuing to follow up on all leads.
VIDEO: Gunfire erupted outside North Side restaurant, 2 injured
CHICAGO — Two people were shot while travelling in a car in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood Sunday night. According to police, people were travelling near the block of 2700 West Peterson Street around 10:40 p.m. when an individual in a sedan fired shots. The shots were fired into a restaurant on the same street. […]
Posen police searching for 2 people who hijacked BMW during test drive at dealership
The vehicle had a dealer plate of #DL1364AV, police said.
Harvey Illinois Is Still Not Safe: Mayor Clark Offers Puzzling Statement on Crime In Harvey
“There’s a perception that Harvey isn’t a safe place to be or a safe place to live—and that’s not the response that I’m getting from residents,” said Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark. “The response that I get from residents are basically that many of these homicides and these crimes are happening by people who live outside of the community, coming into the community.”
wjol.com
Nashville Murder Suspect Arrested in Joliet
Andra T. Christman (Photo Credit: Will County Sheriff's Office) WJOL News has confirmed that a murder suspect out of Nashville, Tennessee was arrested in Joliet on Friday night. Joliet Police launched an operation with detectives from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department to bring 49-year-old Andra Christman into custody. Christman is...
Chicago crime: Police release images of 5 suspects in robbery, attack on CTA Red Line platform
Police have released the pictures of five people wanted for attacking and robbing a man at a CTA Red Line station.
Man found believed to be involved in the death of woman found in a creek
A murder warrant was issued for 49-year-old Andra Christman, and he is currently in custody in Illinois.
1 killed in crash on Stevenson Expressway in Will County
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed in a fiery crash Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway in Wil County.Illinois State Police said a vehicle was stopped in the left lane of southbound Interstate 55 near Weber Road due to an earlier crash around 3:50 a.m., when another car sideswiped it, and came to a stop in traffic. That's when a third vehicle hit the second car, causing it to catch fire.The driver of the second car was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured. One passenger in the third car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in that car was not hurt.All southbound lanes of traffic were closed until about 9:50 a.m.The crash is under investigation.
'She stole him': Man ID'd after killed while trying to break up argument outside Edgewater apartment
The family of 21-year-old Jamel Henton spoke exclusively to ABC7, sharing their unthinkable grief.
fox32chicago.com
School bus operator who ran over and killed kid in Park Forest did not have a valid license, police say
PARK FOREST, Illinois - The school bus operator who ran over and killed a child in Park Forest in January did not have a legal license at the time, police said, and will be facing a misdemeanor charge. Connor Kasmarski, 7, was hit on Walnut Street after school on January...
Suspect steals CTA vehicle, crashes it in the South Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after someone stole a CTA vehicle Sunday morning in Dearborn Park on the South Side. Around 6 a.m., police said the suspect threw an unknown object at the vehicle's window while it was in the 1400 block of South State Street. "According to preliminary...
WLFI.com
Driver fires semi-automatic weapon during traffic stop, arrested after chase
BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, a Fowler Police Officer, Paden Clements, stopped a green car at the intersection of US-52 and 5th Street in Fowler. But, it wasn't an ordinary traffic stop. The driver, 51-year-old Kevin S. Varner of Hammond, Indiana, started shooting a...
fox32chicago.com
Police find woman shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and critically wounded late Sunday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Police found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg around 11:12 p.m. in the 800 block of North Long Avenue, officials said. She was taken by paramedics to a nearby...
Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night
Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
3rd suspect connected to targeted attack on elderly Oak Lawn woman in custody after TX police chase
The last of three suspects in an Oak Lawn home invasion is in custody after a police chase in Houston.
cwbchicago.com
5 people robbed victim on Harrison Red Line platform, Chicago police say
Chicago cops are trying to track down five people who robbed a Red Line passenger at knifepoint last weekend. Mass Transit detectives released surveillance images of the group on Saturday morning. Police said the victim was on the Harrison Red Line platform when the group exited a train at 2:10...
Police investigating after suspect robs tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake and fled the scene in a vehicle Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at Mavis Tires and Brakes, 5201 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to the scene but the suspect […]
3 vehicles involved in fatal I-55 crash in Will County, Illinois State Police say
Three vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on I-55 in Will County Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.
