Joliet, IL

wjol.com

Arrest Warrant For Man Charged With Recording Women At IKEA Bathroom

A 5-month investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for a Chicago man after he allegedly recorded women in the bathroom of the Bolingbrook IKEA. It was back on September 9th, 2022, Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to Bolingbrook IKEA on Boughton Road and notified that a male suspect had been recording in the women’s bathroom. The victim, a 39-year-old female, stated while using the bathroom she observed a male suspect place his phone under the stall and attempt to record her.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police Investigate Shots Fired

On February 9th at approximately 2:49pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to area of Marywood Lane and Juniper Lane for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located numerous shell casings, but no reported injuries. The ongoing investigation has revealed that offenders fled the scene in vehicles prior to officers arriving. Detectives have located one involved vehicle which registers out of Country Club Hills. A search warrant was conducted on that vehicle and detectives are continuing to follow up on all leads.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WGN News

VIDEO: Gunfire erupted outside North Side restaurant, 2 injured

CHICAGO — Two people were shot while travelling in a car in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood Sunday night. According to police, people were travelling near the block of 2700 West Peterson Street around 10:40 p.m. when an individual in a sedan fired shots. The shots were fired into a restaurant on the same street. […]
CHICAGO, IL
South Suburban News

Harvey Illinois Is Still Not Safe: Mayor Clark Offers Puzzling Statement on Crime In Harvey

“There’s a perception that Harvey isn’t a safe place to be or a safe place to live—and that’s not the response that I’m getting from residents,” said Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark. “The response that I get from residents are basically that many of these homicides and these crimes are happening by people who live outside of the community, coming into the community.”
HARVEY, IL
wjol.com

Nashville Murder Suspect Arrested in Joliet

Andra T. Christman (Photo Credit: Will County Sheriff's Office) WJOL News has confirmed that a murder suspect out of Nashville, Tennessee was arrested in Joliet on Friday night. Joliet Police launched an operation with detectives from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department to bring 49-year-old Andra Christman into custody. Christman is...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

1 killed in crash on Stevenson Expressway in Will County

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed in a fiery crash Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway in Wil County.Illinois State Police said a vehicle was stopped in the left lane of southbound Interstate 55 near Weber Road due to an earlier crash around 3:50 a.m., when another car sideswiped it, and came to a stop in traffic. That's when a third vehicle hit the second car, causing it to catch fire.The driver of the second car was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured. One passenger in the third car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in that car was not hurt.All southbound lanes of traffic were closed until about 9:50 a.m.The crash is under investigation.
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police find woman shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and critically wounded late Sunday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Police found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg around 11:12 p.m. in the 800 block of North Long Avenue, officials said. She was taken by paramedics to a nearby...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night

Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

5 people robbed victim on Harrison Red Line platform, Chicago police say

Chicago cops are trying to track down five people who robbed a Red Line passenger at knifepoint last weekend. Mass Transit detectives released surveillance images of the group on Saturday morning. Police said the victim was on the Harrison Red Line platform when the group exited a train at 2:10...
CHICAGO, IL

