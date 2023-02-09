ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health closes three more fitness centers

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Falls Church News-Press

F.C. Artist, Friend of the FCNP Eileen Levy, 93, Dies

Saturday, Feb. 11 — Eileen Hecht Levy, 93, a native of London’s East End who as a child was shipped from home along with thousands of other children to reside in countryside foster homes to avoid the relentless of Nazi bombing of London, and subsequently brought a buoyant, irrepressible spirit and optimistic, upbeat cheer to wherever she found herself, including most recently over two decades as an art teacher and devoted friend of the Falls Church News-Press, died early Saturday morning after a lengthy illness.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Eden Center | Shopping mall in Falls Church, Virginia

Eden Center is a Vietnamese American strip mall located near the crossroads of Seven Corners in the City of Falls Church, Virginia. Eden Center is the largest Vietnamese commercial center on the East Coast, and the largest Asian-themed mall on the east coast of North America. The city's Economic Development commission considers it the city's top tourist destination.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Springfield Town Center | Shopping center in Virginia

Springfield Town Center is an enclosed shopping center located in the Springfield census-designated place (CDP) of unincorporated Fairfax County, Virginia. It opened in 1973 as Springfield Mall, an enclosed shopping mall, which closed on June 30, 2012 as part of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan to turn it into a multifaceted "Town Center"-style shopping center with a main indoor area similar to the nearby Tysons Corner Center and Dulles Town Center, while transforming the exterior into a pedestrian friendly environment with restaurants with cafe style outdoor seating and entrances.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Leesburg Beads and Studio Opens in Leesburg

Jewelry creators and those looking for a fun hobby, have a new place to check out in Loudoun County. Leesburg Beads and Studio held a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off its grand re-opening on Saturday morning. The shop offers thousands of beads made out of precious and semi-precious stone, glass, metal, wood, resin, and other materials. Inventory also includes pearls both real and faux, and tools to create a variety of jewelry pieces.
LEESBURG, VA
Mixed precipitation puts VDOT on alert this weekend

It’s a winter weather whiplash weekend! Despite Friday’s springlike weather, and Saturday’s still-sunny calm, Sunday will bring a return of cold, damp, and wintry conditions that may affect your travel. Mixed precipitation is forecast for the Fredericksburg area on Sunday morning, with the potential for light sleet,...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Vogel announces she will not seek re-election

Virginia’s 27th district state senator Republican Jill Vogel announced that she will not seek re-election in November. Vogel was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in the 27th district in 2007. The district encompasses Clarke, Culpeper, Stafford, Loudon, Fauquier, Frederick Counties and the City of Winchester before redistricting.
VIRGINIA STATE
Dulles Town Center | Shopping mall in Sterling, Virginia

Dulles Town Center is a two-level enclosed shopping mall in Sterling in Loudoun County, Virginia. It is located five miles (8.0 km) north of Washington Dulles International Airport. It is part of the Dulles Town Center census-designated place for population statistical purposes. Dulles Town Center is anchored by the traditional chains Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Macy's. It features typical mall staples such as Books-A-Million, American Eagle, Aeropostale, PacSun, Hollister Co., and Ann Taylor.
STERLING, VA
A Multicolored Experience at Falls Church Art Gallery

“Beautiful was the world, colorful was the world, bizarre and enigmatic was the world!”. Thus writes Hermann Hesse in his novel “Siddhartha,” and such is the spirit and ideal of the “ColorLove” exhibition, an allmedia show at Falls Church Art Gallery which, according to the gallery’s press release, “invites viewers to feast on brilliant, bold, and beautiful color.”
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Former Teacher Wins $5M Civil Suit Against Loudoun Detective

After a weeklong civil trial, a Loudoun jury took just over two hours Friday afternoon to hand down a $5 million judgment against a Loudoun County deputy who charged a public school teacher with taking indecent liberties with a student. The charge against Kimberly L. Winters was dropped by county...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Alexandria City High School student hospitalized after possible overdose

Around 1:15 p.m. an Alexandria City High School student was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. Fire department spokeswoman Raytevia Evans confirmed that emergency personnel responded to a possible overdose at the school. “The call came out around 1:15 [p.m.] for a possible overdose and a request for...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region

Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick. The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

