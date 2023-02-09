ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DMV high school boys basketball rankings (2/9/23)

By Jake Rohm
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MM3MN_0ki9PFHJ00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

1. Paul VI (22-1) – Last week: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UB1Y5_0ki9PFHJ00

Paul VI remains at No. 1 after a dominant win over The Heights this week.

2. St. John’s (22-2) – Last week: 2

A 3-0 week for the Cadets, with their most impressive win being a ten point victory over Gonzaga.

3. Sidwell Friends (18-4) – Last week: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUz7U_0ki9PFHJ00

Sidwell moves up two spots to No. 3 despite a narrow two point win over Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

4. Gonzaga (20-5) – Last week: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0divzY_0ki9PFHJ00

Gonzaga remains at No. 5 despite a loss to St. John’s.

5. Bullis (22-2) – Last week: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SM5I6_0ki9PFHJ00

A one point loss to Landon drops Bullis two spots in our rankings.

6. Jackson-Reed (25-6) – Last week: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANdKG_0ki9PFHJ00

Jackson-Reed wraps up their regular season schedule with a win over Ballou.

7. Bishop McNamara (21-5) – Last week: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422vNT_0ki9PFHJ00

The Mustangs are one the hottest teams in the last month. Ten wins in eleven games, including a blowout win over Bishop Ireton.

8. Hayfield (20-1) – Last week: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xikjC_0ki9PFHJ00

The Hawks go 3-0 on the week, destroying National District rival Edison by 18.

9. DeMatha (15-9) – Last week: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YYow_0ki9PFHJ00

The young DeMatha Stags took care of business this past week, winning their lone game of the week vs. St. Mary’s Ryken.

10. Patriot (20-3) – Last week: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLaC7_0ki9PFHJ00

After losing to Battlefield on Friday, the Pioneers and Bobcats played a tiebreaker game on Wednesday to decide the Cedar Run District. Patriot dominated Battlefield by 15, and with that, crack into the top 10.

11. Riverdale Baptist (17-2) – Last week: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdKVc_0ki9PFHJ00

The Crusaders go 3-0 on the week, and climb four spots in our rankings to No. 11.

12. Roosevelt (DC) (22-3) – Last week: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HfZT_0ki9PFHJ00

Roosevelt makes the biggest climb in our rankings, from No. 19 to No. 12. The Roughriders put the loss to Banneker in the rear view mirror, grabbing a bounce back win over Bell.

13. Shabach Christian Academy (21-6) – Last week: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOqLu_0ki9PFHJ00

Shabach Christian Academy drops three spots due to a loss to First Love Christian Academy.

14. Good Counsel (16-9) – Last week: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287nk1_0ki9PFHJ00

Good Counsel falls to Bishop O’Connell in our game of the week, resulting in the Falcons dropping to No. 14 in our rankings.

15. Bishop O’Connell (13-10) – Last week: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHHLn_0ki9PFHJ00

Just when we drop Bishop O’Connell in our rankings, they go out and get a gutsy win over Good Counsel. The Knights are a scary team, when they want to be.

16. Friendship Tech (22-5) – Last week: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sYPo_0ki9PFHJ00

Friendship Tech gets a significant bump up our rankings, as they have won 20 games in a row.

17. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (17-3) – Last week: 12

St. Andrew’s saw their winning streak come to an end this past week, falling to Potomac School by two points.

18. Battlefield (21-2) – Last week: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSTgt_0ki9PFHJ00

Battlefield got the win over Patriot on Friday, but loss in the tiebreaker on Wednesday. They will get plenty of chances at Patriot starting next week when the playoffs begin.

19. Damascus (19-0) – Last week: 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFHYC_0ki9PFHJ00

Damascus is one of two remaining unbeaten teams in our coverage area. They will likely not be tested until late in the playoffs.

20. Frederick (19-0) – Last week: 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDrPL_0ki9PFHJ00

The other remaining unbeaten team in our coverage area. The Cadets wrap up their regular season with Middletown on Friday.

21. South Lakes (18-3) – Last week: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgnaM_0ki9PFHJ00

South Lakes annihilated Madison Tuesday to secure the Concorde District regular season crown.

22. Churchill (16-3) – Last week: 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWYdy_0ki9PFHJ00

Churchill climbs up to No. 22 in our rankings after a 27 point win over Clarksburg.

23. Landon (13-8) – Last week: NR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AX9Da_0ki9PFHJ00

After a massive upset victory over Bullis, Landon cracks into the rankings for the first time at No. 23.

24. McKinley Tech (22-5) – Last week: honorable mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197ZQl_0ki9PFHJ00

After a loss to Coolidge last Wednesday, McKinley Tech bounced back with two blowout wins over Dunbar and Paul Public Charter.

25. Wise (17-2) – Last week: 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXv6f_0ki9PFHJ00

A loss to rival Flowers drops Wise to No. 25 in our rankings.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Alexandria City (17-4) , Potomac School (14-9) , Georgetown Prep (14-8) , Fairfax (16-5) , Tuscarora (VA) (19-2) , George Marshall (17-3) , Potomac Falls 16-5) , Largo (15-6) , Gaithersburg (14-3) , South County (13-8)

