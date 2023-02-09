DMV high school boys basketball rankings (2/9/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

1. Paul VI (22-1) – Last week: 1

Paul VI remains at No. 1 after a dominant win over The Heights this week.

2. St. John’s (22-2) – Last week: 2

A 3-0 week for the Cadets, with their most impressive win being a ten point victory over Gonzaga.

3. Sidwell Friends (18-4) – Last week: 5

Sidwell moves up two spots to No. 3 despite a narrow two point win over Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

4. Gonzaga (20-5) – Last week: 4

Gonzaga remains at No. 5 despite a loss to St. John’s.

5. Bullis (22-2) – Last week: 3

A one point loss to Landon drops Bullis two spots in our rankings.

6. Jackson-Reed (25-6) – Last week: 6

Jackson-Reed wraps up their regular season schedule with a win over Ballou.

7. Bishop McNamara (21-5) – Last week: 7

The Mustangs are one the hottest teams in the last month. Ten wins in eleven games, including a blowout win over Bishop Ireton.

8. Hayfield (20-1) – Last week: 9

The Hawks go 3-0 on the week, destroying National District rival Edison by 18.

9. DeMatha (15-9) – Last week: 8

The young DeMatha Stags took care of business this past week, winning their lone game of the week vs. St. Mary’s Ryken.

10. Patriot (20-3) – Last week: 13

After losing to Battlefield on Friday, the Pioneers and Bobcats played a tiebreaker game on Wednesday to decide the Cedar Run District. Patriot dominated Battlefield by 15, and with that, crack into the top 10.

11. Riverdale Baptist (17-2) – Last week: 15

The Crusaders go 3-0 on the week, and climb four spots in our rankings to No. 11.

12. Roosevelt (DC) (22-3) – Last week: 19

Roosevelt makes the biggest climb in our rankings, from No. 19 to No. 12. The Roughriders put the loss to Banneker in the rear view mirror, grabbing a bounce back win over Bell.

13. Shabach Christian Academy (21-6) – Last week: 10

Shabach Christian Academy drops three spots due to a loss to First Love Christian Academy.

14. Good Counsel (16-9) – Last week: 11

Good Counsel falls to Bishop O’Connell in our game of the week, resulting in the Falcons dropping to No. 14 in our rankings.

15. Bishop O’Connell (13-10) – Last week: 16

Just when we drop Bishop O’Connell in our rankings, they go out and get a gutsy win over Good Counsel. The Knights are a scary team, when they want to be.

16. Friendship Tech (22-5) – Last week: 21

Friendship Tech gets a significant bump up our rankings, as they have won 20 games in a row.

17. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (17-3) – Last week: 12

St. Andrew’s saw their winning streak come to an end this past week, falling to Potomac School by two points.

18. Battlefield (21-2) – Last week: 14

Battlefield got the win over Patriot on Friday, but loss in the tiebreaker on Wednesday. They will get plenty of chances at Patriot starting next week when the playoffs begin.

19. Damascus (19-0) – Last week: 17

Damascus is one of two remaining unbeaten teams in our coverage area. They will likely not be tested until late in the playoffs.

20. Frederick (19-0) – Last week: 18

The other remaining unbeaten team in our coverage area. The Cadets wrap up their regular season with Middletown on Friday.

21. South Lakes (18-3) – Last week: 23

South Lakes annihilated Madison Tuesday to secure the Concorde District regular season crown.

22. Churchill (16-3) – Last week: 25

Churchill climbs up to No. 22 in our rankings after a 27 point win over Clarksburg.

23. Landon (13-8) – Last week: NR

After a massive upset victory over Bullis, Landon cracks into the rankings for the first time at No. 23.

24. McKinley Tech (22-5) – Last week: honorable mention

After a loss to Coolidge last Wednesday, McKinley Tech bounced back with two blowout wins over Dunbar and Paul Public Charter.

25. Wise (17-2) – Last week: 20

A loss to rival Flowers drops Wise to No. 25 in our rankings.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Alexandria City (17-4) , Potomac School (14-9) , Georgetown Prep (14-8) , Fairfax (16-5) , Tuscarora (VA) (19-2) , George Marshall (17-3) , Potomac Falls 16-5) , Largo (15-6) , Gaithersburg (14-3) , South County (13-8)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.