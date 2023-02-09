ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Falls Church News-Press

F.C. Announces Affordable Homeownership Program

The City of Falls Church has launched its Affordable Homeownership Program (CFCAHP), which will make $3.8 million available to support affordable homeownership. The City has received $3.4 million from Virginia Housing’s Resources Enabling Affordable Community Housing (REACH) program and has provided a $400,000 match, for a total budget of $3.8 million to provide affordable homeownership opportunities to employees and residents of the City. To advertise this opportunity, a new website, www.FallsChurchAHP.org, was recently launched to reach interested and eligible buyers.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Falls Church News-Press

F.C. Artist, Friend of the FCNP Eileen Levy, 93, Dies

Saturday, Feb. 11 — Eileen Hecht Levy, 93, a native of London’s East End who as a child was shipped from home along with thousands of other children to reside in countryside foster homes to avoid the relentless of Nazi bombing of London, and subsequently brought a buoyant, irrepressible spirit and optimistic, upbeat cheer to wherever she found herself, including most recently over two decades as an art teacher and devoted friend of the Falls Church News-Press, died early Saturday morning after a lengthy illness.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy