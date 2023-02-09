Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Affleck Admits Some Dunkin' Donuts Customers Were Not Pleased He Was Serving Them, And It's Giving Peak Boston Vibes
Ben Affleck recalls being cursed out while filming that Dunkin' ad for the Super Bowl.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
M&Ms Kicks Out Maya Rudolph, Brings Back the Original Candies After Super Bowl Fiasco
It looks like the M&M spokescandies are back after the candy company revealed that they would be retiring them in favor of Maya Rudolph. Rudolph appeared in a few commercials as the new spokesperson and revealed her new Ma&ya's clam candy. There were a few Super Bowl commercials leading up to the big reveal, and ...
A.V. Club
Teasing season 2 of The Last Of Us, Bella Ramsey tells homophobic viewers to "get used to" gay people
Pretty much everyone loved the third episode of HBO’s adaptation of The Last Of Us, a story that diverted from the fungus zombies storyline to explore the tragic romance between two men (played by the great Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett), and it was one of those make-or-break choices in an adaptation that diverges from the source material and either justifies it or doesn’t… and the general consensus seems to be that it very much did. Unless you’re one of the internet’s many homophobic assholes, of course, who felt the need to express their displeasure online.
A.V. Club
HBO suddenly remembers it hadn't canceled Avenue 5 yet
HBO announced today that it was canceling Avenue 5, its space-based comedy series starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, after two seasons on the air. And we know what you’re thinking: Surely, HBO had already canceled Avenue 5, right? But no: You’re probably thinking of Showtime’s Moonbase 8, or Netflix’s Space Force, because Jesus Christ, were people anxious for some space-adjacent comedy shows back in 2020, we guess. (It may have been a reflection of our general desire to get off the planet from 2016 to 2019, honestly.)
A.V. Club
Warren Beatty's latest Dick Tracy TV special is a new work of oddball genius
God, this is going to take some explaining. So, okay: Last night, TCM aired a half-hour block of programming called Tracy Zooms In, with the “Tracy” in question being Dick Tracy, the old-school fictional pulp detective. Which is to say that it was Dick Tracy star (and director) Warren Beatty, dressed in his old, bright yellow Dick Tracy costume, and pretending to be Dick Tracy on a Zoom call with TCM personalities Ben Mankiewicz and Leonard Maltin. This, in turn, was a reference to a special that Beatty recorded, also with Maltin, and also for TCM, back in 2010, which basically everybody assumed then, and assumes now, was a fairly transparent (if also very weird) way for Beatty to retain the rights to the character, which he personally owns, so that he can make a sequel to his 1990 movie some day.
A.V. Club
Showtime saves Neil Patrick Harris' Netflix series Uncoupled for a second season
Netflix and Showtime appear to have done some kind of bizarre dead show swap this weekend, trading series that each was done with, but which the other apparently saw continuing merit in. Not long after it was revealed that Netflix would be taking over custody of Andrew Scott’s upcoming Talented Mr. Ripley show (which had been in development at Showtime for years at this point), Deadline reports that Showtime has now picked up one of Netflix’s own discarded series: The Neil Patrick Harris break-up dramedy Uncoupled, which Netflix announced that it was canceling back in mid-January.
A.V. Club
Magic Mike and James Cameron are kings of the world at the weekend box office
After last week’s debut of 80 For Brady and Knock At The Cabin bumped Avatar: The Way Of Water out of the top spot on the box office charts for the first time, Magic Mike’s Last Dance had the abs sense to do it again. The conclusion of the Magic Mike trilogy made $8.2 million in its debut, despite opening on half of the theaters that are playing the Avatar sequel, which is pretty damn solid. But there’s no need for Cameron to hang up his motocross shirt and start doing some crunches, because he’s still really in charge of movie theaters. Not only did Way Of Water make $6.8 million and land in second place (it has nearly $650 million total), but the 25th anniversary rerelease of Titanic made $6.4 million and landed in third. That’s almost as much money as Avatar 2! Hell, that’s almost as much money as Magic Mike’s Last Dance made this weekend. Let’s get some anniversary screenings of Terminator 2 and Aliens going so Cameron can just do victory laps.
A.V. Club
Indy, the Flash, Guardians, and more—watch the biggest movie trailers from Super Bowl LVII
Sure, there was a football game and Rihanna concert today. But the Super Bowl is also a big enough event to encompass a snapshot of the cultural consciousness each year: Which celebrities are worthy of starring in a coveted commercial slot? What products are they hawking? And just as importantly, which upcoming films are buzzy enough to merit their own brand-new trailer? For pop culture aficionados, the Super Bowl can be seen as a chance to take the temperature of the coming year’s cinema.
A.V. Club
Harry Styles course corrects with BRIT Awards speech acknowledging his "privilege"
Despite being the shortest month of the year, February has already been a long haul of accolades and subsequent damage control for Harry Styles. After his Album of the Year win at the 2023 Grammy Awards (and an ill-advised comment about the rarity of his recognition) spurned some serious backlash, Styles made a notable course correction during his acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the Brit Awards.
A.V. Club
DC Films head/Twitter support tech James Gunn shoots down George Clooney Batman rumors
When contemplating the role of a studio head—a position that precious few people, even in the upper echelons of Hollywood power, have ever attained—there’s a certain amount of mystique that tends to crop up. You imagine backroom dealings, steely negotiations across expensive dinners, fortunes made and lost on little more than gut instinct and an uncanny knack for telling people what they want, before they even know they want it.
A.V. Club
Another Joker movie, another rumored fight over letting extras use the bathroom
When nature calls, there’s not much to do but head to the nearest restroom—unless you find yourself working on the set of Joker: Folie À Deux that is. According to TMZ, tensions have begun rising on the set of the Joker sequel as extras have reportedly been told to limit their bathroom usage while filming. This includes the completely reasonable “working for over 2 hours nonstop” without any bathroom breaks, as well as prohibiting the extras from drinking water while on set, sources told the outlet.
A.V. Club
The Last Of Us is halfway through its first season—so how's it doing?
The midpoint of The Last Of Us’ nine-episode first season technically landed somewhere in the middle of episode five, but let’s call it halfway for the sake of convenience. Before the show began airing, we wondered whether it could turn out to be TV’s best video game adaptation and whether you should play the game before watching it. The answer to the first question is already a yes, and it’s not even close. The second question is still up for debate, but the show has at least demonstrated that it’s not afraid to deviate from the game’s story when it makes sense for the adaptation. That’s been fun for both gamers and newbies.
A.V. Club
Kim Novak emerges to celebrate her 90th birthday and talk about Pamela Anderson
In celebration of her 90th birthday, Novak sat down for a rare interview for People, taking a reprieve from horseback riding and painting. While she says she has not watched a lot of new movies, one notable recent watch is Pamela: A Love Story. “When you’re inside of the person...
A.V. Club
Plane sequel will see Mike Colter on a new mode of transportation
It appears Mike Colter will continue to carve out a niche as “guy you definitely want on your side when corruption strikes a form of mass transportation.” Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Luke Cage star has signed on to return as ex-con Louis Gaspare in a sequel to Plane, a recent genre thriller that follows Gaspare teaming up with Captain Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) to save their passengers and crew after a crash landing on a dangerous island. Boldly introducing Gaspare to a new kind of structure to fight for one’s life on, the sequel is reportedly titled Ship.
A.V. Club
Emma Corrin is the latest to join Robert Eggers' Nosferatu
Coming off of lead roles in My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Emma Corrin has boarded Robert Eggers’ forthcoming adaptation of the horror classic Nosferatu. Corrin will appear in Nosferatu alongside Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult (who’s leading another forthcoming Dracula adaptation, Renfield), and Eggers regular Willem Defoe in an undisclosed role. Skarsgård is known for his lead role in the update of another horror staple It, and will now play the notorious Transylvanian vampire Count Orlok, with Depp playing the young woman he tries to allure.
Comments / 0