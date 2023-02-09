ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons

The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57

Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
The Genesis Invitational Picks (TIGER IS BACK and How to Bet)

There’s no sense burying the lede here, so let’s get on out with it: TIGER WOODS IS BACK!. Woods hasn’t played competitive golf since participating in The Open at St. Andrews Links (Old Course) last July, missing the cut with a 78-75, but he’ll be in the field at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
