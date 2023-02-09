ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder

The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
CHICAGO, IL
hawksinsider.com

The Chicago Blackhawks Refused to Wear Pride Jerseys and Wore New Uniforms Representing ''Hockey is For Everyone''

Over the past month there's been plenty of debate and a little bit of controversy over the NHL "Hockey Is For Everyone" campaign when it comes to their "Pride Night's." It all started when Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in the team's warm-ups due to refusing to wear the Flyers' Pride Night Jerseys. Then the New York Rangers and New York Islanders both decided as a team not to participate in the Pride night Jerseys.
CHICAGO, IL
houseofhockey.net

Evander Kane and Brady Tkachuk throw down in WILD fight

The Edmonton Oilers are in Ottawa today taking on the Senators and it's been a very entertaining game up to this point. The Edmonton Oilers are fighting to remain in a playoff position, while the Ottawa Senators are just trying to show they've improved from past seasons. During the game,...
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glover this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Peralta won a Silver Slugger Award in 2018... The post Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Jeter makes big announcement

Derek Jeter made a big announcement on Sunday. Jeter appeared on FOX’s pregame show ahead of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. During his appearance, FOX announced that Jeter would be joining the MLB on FOX team for the 2023 season. Announcements don't get much bigger than this 👀🚨@derekjeter joins... The post Derek Jeter makes big announcement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the Bears' 2023 opponents

The Chicago Bears have a busy offseason ahead of them, with the most salary cap space and the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft currently in their possession, but we already know which teams will face the Monsters of the Midway in the coming year. The Bears, who finished...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Derek Carr trade refusal affects Bears

The Derek Carr saga took an interesting turn on Super Bowl Sunday. According to Ian Rapaport, Carr, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, informed the Raiders that he won’t accept a trade. Period. The development in effect means that the Raiders will be forced to release Carr,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls Q&A: LaVine talks DeRozan, Donovan, future

CLEVELAND --- This June will mark six years since the Chicago Bulls traded for Zach LaVine. In that time, LaVine has experienced many highs---the team’s first playoff berth in five years, two All-Star selections, sublime scoring explosions, an Olympic gold medal, a max contract worth $215 million. He also...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears getting hyped for 2023 season, already

Are you ready for football to return already? Because the Bears sure are. Just moments after the Chiefs wrapped up a thrilling Super Bowl win over the Eagles, the Bears tweeted out a video getting ready for the 2023 season. The video features many national pundits explaining why Bears fans...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., to clinch the franchise's third ever Vince Lombardi Trophy. Jalen Hurts and Co. got on the board first by doing what they do best -- scoring...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears to hold draft party at Soldier Field

The Bears are giving fans the opportunity to celebrate the first night of the NFL Draft at Soldier Field this year. The team announced they’ll be hosting a draft party inside the stadium since they control the No. 1 pick. “Fans are invited to come to Soldier Field to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: MLB making extra-innings rule permanent

Major League Baseball is introducing some new rules in 2023, but its extra-innings format reportedly is here to stay. The league’s Joint Competition Committee unanimously voted to make its extra-inning rule permanent for all regular season games in 2023 and beyond, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported on Monday. In...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

