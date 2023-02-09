ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elverson, PA

Elverson Farm Gives Newborn Calves Eagles-Themed Names

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zauY_0ki9Nh0v00
The Kurtz family at Kurtland Farms with newborn calves.Photo byAmerican Dairy Association North East.

The Kurtz family at Kurtland Farms in Elverson has given newborn calves Eagles-themed names in support of the team and their favorite players, writes Keith Schweigert for FOX43.

The Kurtz’s have operated the 100-year-old dairy farm for three generations. So, in honor of the Birds flying to the Super Bowl this weekend, the superfans have named a few of the farm’s calves after some of their favorite Eagles players. Plus, they even got Eagles winter-wear to keep the babies warm.

“For my entire life, we’ve all been big Eagles fans,” said Jared Kurtz, owner of Kurtland Farms. “”So every time they’ve made it to the big game, we’ve supported them the whole way there. We’re hoping for a victory this Sunday, just like at the end of the 2017 season.”

One calf, “Cowce,” is named for Eagles center Jason Kelce. “Moolata” is for offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. “Seamalmoo” and “Milkerson” honor offensive guards Isaac Seumalo and Landon Dickerson, the latter who actually met the Kurtz family two months ago at a diary industry photo shoot. Another calf is named “Pascow” for wideout Zach Pascal.

Read more about the calves at FOX43.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Philly Sports Fans Are Crazy Because ‘We Don’t Care’

Philadelphia sports fans are looked down on by most nationwide for their often crazy shenanigans, but learned to embrace this reputation, writes Sara Nović for Wildsam. In fact, the city’s ability to take the punches when it comes both to Philadelphia itself and its sports teams can be summed up in the city’s unofficial theme song: “No one likes us, no one likes us, no one likes us, we don’t care. We’re from Philly, fuckin’ Philly, no one likes us, we don’t care.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

National Peppermint Patty Day: The cool and sweet history of Hershey’s Yorks

(WHTM) — Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Peppermint Patty Day, and why not celebrate it by talking about one of the most famous peppermint patties: York Peppermint Patties. The history of this cool treat goes back all the way to 1920 when Henry Kessler opened the York Cone Company, right in York, Pennsylvania. About 20 years later, the peppermint patty was introduced.
YORK, PA
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
WTAJ

What happens at Hersheypark when the park is closed?

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Between April and December, Hersheypark is open and millions of guests come each year to ride some of the park’s fantastic coasters, thrill rides, and offerings. But, between January and March, the park is closed. So, what happens during that time? Does the park just become vacant for three months? Or […]
HERSHEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run

Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Second-year Student Named Miss West Chester University 2023

West Chester University (WCU) student Madelyn Rowan was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023 during the 24th live competition held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah, PA. Julie Stinson, Miss WCU 2022, completed her final duty after her year of service by placing the 2023 crown on Rowan.
WEST CHESTER, PA
tourcounsel.com

Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth Township

Plymouth Meeting Mall is a 948,000 square feet (88,100 m2) shopping mall in the community of Plymouth Meeting in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, approximately 17 miles (27 km) northwest of Center City, Philadelphia. It is located at Germantown Pike and Hickory Road, near the Mid-County Interchange between the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and the Northeast Extension/Blue Route (I-476).
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy