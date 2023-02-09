ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

SFGate

North Carolina AG won't defend abortion pill restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein won't defend state restrictions on dispensing abortion pills that are being challenged in a lawsuit and instead will argue the restrictions are preempted by federal regulations protecting access to the pills, Stein's office said Monday. The decision by Stein,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
beckersasc.com

Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Western Nevada College Recognized as Purple Heart College

Western Nevada College (WNC) continued its support and respect for veterans Wednesday by introducing the first of six Purple Heart parking spaces designated for its three campuses. WNC becomes the second college in Nevada to provide Purple Heart parking spaces. To celebrate this occasion, WNC held a ceremony to honor...
CARSON CITY, NV
SFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-141500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
RENO, NV
SFGate

CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO. 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser, and Boca.

