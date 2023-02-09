Read full article on original website
Raw sewage bubbling up in South Haven Township causes road closure
SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- South Haven city staff discovered raw sewage “bubbling up” on a road in South Haven Township, leading to a road closure for repairs, according to a city of South Haven news release. The sewage was found in the 1200 block of 76th Street in...
Boil-water advisory for Kalamazoo neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, MI – The city has issued a boil-water advisory for residents on Bronx Avenue. The advisory is precautionary. The City of Kalamazoo is repairing water infrastructure which will cause a temporary loss of water pressure. There have been no confirmed tests showing bacteria in the water near the work site.
15,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked in South Haven Township incident
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – About 15,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked out from a main failure in South Haven Township. Raw sewage was found bubbling up in 1200 block of 76th Street on Monday, Feb. 13, by city of South Haven staff, the city said in a news release.
Water main break closes Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Nazareth Road will be closed between G Avenue and Parchmount Avenue for several days due to a water main break. The section of Nazareth Road will be closed through Monday, Feb. 13, for infrastructure repairs resulting from a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release on Friday, Feb. 10.
Person trapped in recycling truck rescued by firefighters
The driver of a recycling truck heard screaming and banging Monday morning after a bin of material was routinely dumped into the truck. It turned out to be a person trapped in the back of the truck, Comstock Fire Department Chief Matt Beauchamp told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Firefighters rescued the injured...
West Lovell Street to close between Rose Street and Burdick Street for rooftop work
KALAMAZOO, MI -- West Lovell Street will be closed between Rose Street and Burdick Street during rooftop maintenance in Kalamazoo. The stretch of road will be closed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, during the work, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. Sidewalks will...
Man hit, killed while crossing Kalamazoo road
A man was hit and killed on Friday evening while walking across a Kalamazoo road.
Grand Rapids woman hospitalized after head-on collision on U.S. 131
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was sent to the hospital Saturday night after driving the wrong way on the highway and crashing into another vehicle, Michigan State Police said. The 35-year-old woman’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said, and she is in stable condition. Police...
Late-week snowstorm agreed on by 3 best models, see where snow should fall
A classic storm track of a solid snow is what we will be tracking in Michigan weather this week. Let’s look at where the accumulating snow is projected to fall as of now. I look at two weather computer models and a few variations of those models for a snow forecast three to four days in the future.
Kalamazoo County continues court battle to obtain family lakefront cottage
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A judge has denied Kalamazoo County’s request to grant the county ownership of a cottage property through eminent domain, as a multi-year legal battle continues with the property owners. An attorney representing the owners of the cottage property called the ruling a loss for the county,...
Toxic lead continues to diminish in Benton Harbor water, state says
BENTON HARBOR, MI — Toxic lead in Benton Harbor drinking water continues to diminish, according to the latest six months of sampling results released by state regulators. Lead levels fell to 9 parts-per-billion (ppb) in 90th percentile results from testing at 65 residential taps around the city between July 1 and Dec. 31 last year, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Grand Rapids, Kent County need 34,699 new housing units by 2027. Can it be done?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The housing gap in Grand Rapids and Kent County has jumped 56%, with an estimated 34,699 new units needed by 2027 to meet projected population growth, a new study released by the group Housing Next shows. Closing the gap is important, officials say, because access...
Kalamazoo, Holland, other cities to make rail stations ADA compliant after settlement
KALAMAZOO, MI – Four cities have reached settlements for having rail stations in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan announced the settlements Thursday, Feb. 9, with Kalamazoo, Holland, Bangor and Dowagiac and the Michigan Department of Transportation. They all need to resolve the ADA violations, a news release said.
Indiana brothers hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Southwest Michigan
MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI – Two men were hospitalized after two vehicles crashed Friday, Feb. 10 causing one to strike to a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded around noon to the scene at Ironwood Road and Redfield Street in Milton Township, a news release said. Two brothers...
3 teens arrested in Kalamazoo County after car, foot chase with police
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Three teens were taken into custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies reported. Two stolen handguns were also recovered where the three 17-year-old suspects were arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11. Police said the pursuit happened shortly...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 62-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, Feb. 10. The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department responded at 10:20 p.m. to a report of a person lying on the road near Gull Road and Colgrove Avenue, a news release said. Officers found...
Man shot multiple times, killed in Grand Rapids
After a man was fatally shot in Grand Rapids Friday night, a witness stopped the suspect until officers could arrest him, police say.
