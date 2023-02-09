ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Boil-water advisory for Kalamazoo neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, MI – The city has issued a boil-water advisory for residents on Bronx Avenue. The advisory is precautionary. The City of Kalamazoo is repairing water infrastructure which will cause a temporary loss of water pressure. There have been no confirmed tests showing bacteria in the water near the work site.
Water main break closes Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Nazareth Road will be closed between G Avenue and Parchmount Avenue for several days due to a water main break. The section of Nazareth Road will be closed through Monday, Feb. 13, for infrastructure repairs resulting from a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release on Friday, Feb. 10.
Toxic lead continues to diminish in Benton Harbor water, state says

BENTON HARBOR, MI — Toxic lead in Benton Harbor drinking water continues to diminish, according to the latest six months of sampling results released by state regulators. Lead levels fell to 9 parts-per-billion (ppb) in 90th percentile results from testing at 65 residential taps around the city between July 1 and Dec. 31 last year, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Kalamazoo, Holland, other cities to make rail stations ADA compliant after settlement

KALAMAZOO, MI – Four cities have reached settlements for having rail stations in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan announced the settlements Thursday, Feb. 9, with Kalamazoo, Holland, Bangor and Dowagiac and the Michigan Department of Transportation. They all need to resolve the ADA violations, a news release said.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 021223

Another beautiful day is on tap, with abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the low to mid 40s. (Feb. 12, 2023)
