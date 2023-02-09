ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America

 4 days ago

Photo byChester County Hospital.

Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades.

To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. 

Chester County Hospital in West Chester was recognized with America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for 2023. This places it in the top one percent of the nation for providing the highest clinical quality year over year. 

This year, the hospital was also recognized with America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award, America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award, America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Award, America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery Award, America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care Award, and the Stroke Care Excellence Award. 

Meanwhile, Paoli Hospital in Paoli was recognized with America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award for 2023, which puts it among the top 5 percent in the nation for consistently delivering clinical quality. 

The hospital also received the Pulmonary Care Excellence Award for 2023. 

See the best hospitals in America ranking at Healthgrades.

Comments / 13

default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

Chesco that has the worst doctors is better than Paoli? Only rated better because they got saved by Penn? Yeah, sounds legit. Did they fire their incompetent doctors ? Nope!! Myself and several others I know would not go to chesco for a bandaid let alone for care. Best in the country in the top 50? Everyone knows you buy that title just like beat of the mainline.

Reply
3
Chester County, PA
