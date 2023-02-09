Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America

Photo by Chester County Hospital.

Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades.

To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country.

Chester County Hospital in West Chester was recognized with America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for 2023. This places it in the top one percent of the nation for providing the highest clinical quality year over year.

This year, the hospital was also recognized with America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award, America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award, America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Award, America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery Award, America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care Award, and the Stroke Care Excellence Award.

Meanwhile, Paoli Hospital in Paoli was recognized with America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award for 2023, which puts it among the top 5 percent in the nation for consistently delivering clinical quality.

The hospital also received the Pulmonary Care Excellence Award for 2023.