Coatesville, PA

Coatesville Immigration Advocate Was Jill Biden’s Guest at State of Union

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PUe0_0ki9M6fc00
Joe and Jill Biden at Independence Hall in September 2022.Photo byTom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Mitzi Colin Lopez, a Coatesville resident and immigration reform advocate, was among the guests who joined first lady Jill Biden at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, writes Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer

23-year-old Colin Lopez is a “dreamer” who has been protected from deportation by President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. 

“It was definitely unreal,” said Colin Lopez. “I’m still processing it now. Being able to be in a room with the president, the vice president, Supreme Court justices, the entire Congress; it was just amazing.” 

During his speech, Biden referred to the program shielding Colin Lopez and called on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform. 

Colin Lopez arrived in the United States from Mexico with her parents when she was 3 years old. She has since graduated from West Chester University summa cum laude and has started advocating for immigration reform. 

Colin Lopez first met Biden in 2021 to describe her DACA program experience. 

“I really like how he is trying to make [immigration reform] an issue for both parties, and I think it is very doable,” she said. 

Read more about Mitzi Colin Lopez in The Philadelphia Inquirer

Chester County, PA
