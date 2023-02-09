Read full article on original website
Construction on River Road bridge over I-39/90/94 set to begin in late spring
DEFOREST, Wis. -- Construction is scheduled to begin in late spring on the River Road bridge over Interstate 39/90/94 in the DeForest area which has been closed since a crane truck hit it in October. The crash happened late in the morning of Oct. 14, 2022. The crane truck was...
PHMDC leading initiative to make State Street safer
MADISON, Wis. -- Public Health Madison and Dane County will implement strategies meant to increase safety on State Street. The plan was devised by an advisory council that PHMDC assembled, made up of community leaders, downtown business owners, elected officials, UW-Madison Student Services leaders and others. "The State Street area...
PlayStation 5 stolen from apartment on Madison's west side
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after a man said a group of kids broke into his apartment and stole his PlayStation 5. The man told police he was talking with a group of kids while behind the sliding glass door of his apartment in the 1100 block of Gammon Lane Friday just after 4:15 p.m.
MPD: Officers responding to shots fired call find about 100 people fighting in parking lot
MADISON, Wis. -- Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Madison's south side early Saturday morning found around 100 people fighting in a parking lot at the scene, the city's police department said Monday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said someone reported hearing...
DOJ investigating after person died during traffic stop in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after officials said a person died Sunday during a traffic stop in Beaver Dam. Police were called to a domestic disturbance just after 3:30 p.m. Police said one of the people involved was driving a...
38-year-old man killed in Fitchburg crash, police say
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A 38-year-old man died in a rollover crash on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg Sunday night, the city's police department said. The single-vehicle rollover crash happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and Cahill Main. In a news release Monday afternoon, the Fitchburg...
Pentagon: Fighter jets from Truax Field shoot down unidentified object near Lake Huron
MADISON, Wis. - The Pentagon said Sunday night F-16 fighter jets launched from Truax Field in Madison shot down an unidentified object flying over Lake Huron at the orders of President Biden. It's the third time in as many days an unidentified object has been shot down by U.S. forces...
Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested
MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
Police chief: Madison 'trending in the right direction' on crime
MADISON, Wis. -- Crime statistics show Madison is getting less violent, but the city's police chief acknowledged Friday that the public's perception of crime may not match the data. During his State of Public Safety address Friday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes highlighted a number of metrics showing crimes...
Police investigation into Middleton High School football program ends with no arrests
MIDDLETON, Wis. -- Middleton police have closed their investigation into harassment allegations within the Middleton High School, adding that they have not made any arrests in the case. In an updated statement shared Monday afternoon, Captain Jeremy Geiszler said the case has been sent to the Dane County District Attorney's...
Center for Black Excellence will make space for Madison's Black community
MADISON, Wis. -- The Center for Black Excellence and Culture planned for Madison's south side is getting closer to raising the $36 million it needs to break ground on a facility that will celebrate Black culture in Madison. The project is just $13 million short of the $36 million it...
