ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

“The Fifth Day Lady,” by L.J. Golicz, is a Gripping Novel About an Undercover Agent on a Perilous Mission

By AB Newswire
Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Woonsocket Call

Get Professional Beauty Training from Tanya Boseva at Wellty Academy

Tanya Boseva is the founder and lead trainer at Wellty Academy. She has been in the beauty industry since 2001, she has been the owner of a beauty salon in London since 2009, after which she created a licensed beauty academy USPAAH London. She has worked with many celebrities and fashion designers. She had the opportunity to show her talent behind the scenes at Fashion Weeks for years in London and Paris. She has taken part in photo shoots for magazines, one of which is the cover of the Sunday Times magazine. She has been a make-up artist also for music videos, film productions, commercials and theatre productions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy