Des Moines, IA

Tipped over candle sparks house fire in Des Moines

By Natasha Keicher
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — A house fire broke out Thursday afternoon after a lit candle was tipped over.

At around 1:30 p.m. the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1900 block of Francis Avenue. When fire crews arrived they discovered flames coming from a back bedroom in the house.

All the occupants inside the house were able to escape and no injuries occurred. Damage was contained to just the bedroom where the candle tipped over onto combustible materials and sparked the fire, the fire department said.

