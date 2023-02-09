ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
The Cherry Hill Sun

Mamava pod serves nursing mothers at Cherry Hill library

The Cherry Hill library announced early this month the installation of a new lactation pod accessible to nursing women on its second floor. The Mamava – a free-standing suite or pod from the Vermont-based company where mothers can breastfeed or pump – is located near the children’s services area of the library. It was paid for with capital funds after requests from the community.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Carmen Matarazzo, Gaten’s Brother, Stars in Play in Millville

Another member of the Matarazzo family is becoming known for his acting ability and starring on stage this week in South Jersey. Carmen Matarazzo, the younger brother of Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo is starring in the role of Tobias in Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's classic musical Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street through Sunday, Feb. 19 at Millville's Levoy Theatre.
MILLVILLE, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates

NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Phillymag.com

The Most Impractical — and Hilarious — “Words of Wisdom” Philly Parents Have Heard

“Sleep when the baby sleeps.” … Right. “I’m New at This” is Be Well Philly’s series for new and soon-to-be parents. This educational resource covers the ins and outs of prepping for the arrival of a little one and taking care of them — and yourself — with insight and advice from local experts. Tips featured in “I’m New at This” are recommendations, and we believe in pursuing methods and approaches that work best for your unique family. Have a question you’d like to see answered? Email Be Well editor Laura Brzyski at Lbrzyski@phillymag.com.
AMBLER, PA
TAPinto.net

Burlington County Mourns Loss of Historic Underground Railroad Museum Founder

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Burlington County is mourning the loss of the founder of the Historic Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County. Louise Calloway passed away on February 8 at the age of 93.  Calloway founded the Historic Underground Railroad Museum in 2005, her first project after a 50-year career in social work, teaching college in Africa and volunteering for several charities. In 2011, the NAACP honored her lifetime of dedication as an educator by awarding Calloway the Distinguished Educators Award.  Calloway's passion for history began at a young age, when she spent hours making scrapbooks on her grandmother's porch of African-American leaders. She...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Saturday, Feb. 11, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Fischer Bay Exxon, 826 Fischer Blvd., Toms River in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 10, 23,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SoJO 104.9

More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ

The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
CAPE MAY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

 https://cherryhillsun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy