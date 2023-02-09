Read full article on original website
Mamava pod serves nursing mothers at Cherry Hill library
The Cherry Hill library announced early this month the installation of a new lactation pod accessible to nursing women on its second floor. The Mamava – a free-standing suite or pod from the Vermont-based company where mothers can breastfeed or pump – is located near the children’s services area of the library. It was paid for with capital funds after requests from the community.
Carmen Matarazzo, Gaten’s Brother, Stars in Play in Millville
Another member of the Matarazzo family is becoming known for his acting ability and starring on stage this week in South Jersey. Carmen Matarazzo, the younger brother of Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo is starring in the role of Tobias in Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's classic musical Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street through Sunday, Feb. 19 at Millville's Levoy Theatre.
St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls expels students involved in racist video
St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls expelled the students involved in a racist video released on social media last week and announced over the weekend new safety measures and anti-racist actions to be taken.
Students allege culture of racism at NE Philly school following fallout of viral blackface video
In-person classes were canceled on Friday for students at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls after a racist video with some of its white students went viral. Some still came to protest what they say is a trend of harassment for Black students.
NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates
NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
The Most Impractical — and Hilarious — “Words of Wisdom” Philly Parents Have Heard
“Sleep when the baby sleeps.” … Right. “I’m New at This” is Be Well Philly’s series for new and soon-to-be parents. This educational resource covers the ins and outs of prepping for the arrival of a little one and taking care of them — and yourself — with insight and advice from local experts. Tips featured in “I’m New at This” are recommendations, and we believe in pursuing methods and approaches that work best for your unique family. Have a question you’d like to see answered? Email Be Well editor Laura Brzyski at Lbrzyski@phillymag.com.
Burlington County Mourns Loss of Historic Underground Railroad Museum Founder
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Burlington County is mourning the loss of the founder of the Historic Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County. Louise Calloway passed away on February 8 at the age of 93. Calloway founded the Historic Underground Railroad Museum in 2005, her first project after a 50-year career in social work, teaching college in Africa and volunteering for several charities. In 2011, the NAACP honored her lifetime of dedication as an educator by awarding Calloway the Distinguished Educators Award. Calloway's passion for history began at a young age, when she spent hours making scrapbooks on her grandmother's porch of African-American leaders. She...
CRISIS IN KENSINGTON: Opioids hit Philadelphia like an atomic bomb. This man is documenting the fallout
Frank Rodriguez sold heroin for years before himself becoming an addict. Six years clean, he now aims to humanize addicts in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
Former Atlantic City Casino Owner Wynn Ventnor Home Demolished
Time stands still for no one. The former Ventnor City, New Jersey home, once owned by former Golden Nugget Hotel Casino (Atlantic City) owner Steve Wynn is in the process of being torn down. It was a magnificent home that Steve and Elaine Wynn transformed into a pristine, perfectly maintained...
Meteorologist Kate Bilo Was Moved to Daytime at Philadelphia's Channel 3
It's understandable when fans of a certain news channel get confused by what can seem like sudden shifts in the lineup. Philadelphia viewers of CBS Channel 3 were recently treated to such a shakeup when they discovered that Kate Bilo, who had been serving as the chief meteorologist for Channel 3 since 2015, would be stepping into a new role with the station.
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
WINNER: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Saturday, Feb. 11, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Fischer Bay Exxon, 826 Fischer Blvd., Toms River in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 10, 23,...
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
Treasurer stole $29K from N.J. youth baseball league, authorities say
The treasurer of a youth baseball league in New Jersey stole about $29,000 over a nearly four-year period, authorities said. John M. Brault 42, of Green Brook is charged with third-degree theft, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Brault took the money from July 2018 to May 2022...
Atlantic City, NJ, boxers Figueroa, Rodriguez in action at Showboat Saturday
Unbeaten Atlantic City junior-middleweight Justin Figueroa and Atlantic City junior-lightweight Sisco Rodriguez are among four local fighters scheduled to be in action Saturday night at Showboat Hotel Atlantic City. Figueroa (2-0, 2 KOs) and Rodriguez (0-0) will be joined by Atlantic City lightweight Miguel Garcia and Vineland heavyweight Terrick Maven...
More than 36K people applied for a slot on Philly’s waitlist for a housing voucher. Roughly a quarter of them will make it
That’s the number of people who applied for a chance to be on the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s waitlist to receive a housing choice voucher. The federal subsidy enables individuals and families with very low-income to afford rent on the private market. “We were surprised that the number was...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ
The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
NJ Town Joins Absecon & Switches From Democrat To Republican
We reported previously about Absecon, New Jersey City Council switching from a Democratic majority to a Republican majority. Now, we have learned that the mayor and all four members of the city council of East Hanover Township, New Jersey are switching from Democrat to Republican. The New Jersey Globe’s David...
South Jersey men scammed Atlantic City investors with fake deeds, prosecutor says
Two men in South Jersey pretended to be property owners in Atlantic City, using fake deeds to swindle investors from Philadelphia and New York City out of $580,000, state prosecutors said. Richard Toelk Jr., 54, of Atlantic City was the primary architect of the scheme. He was joined by his...
