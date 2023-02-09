ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 7

crazy crazy world
4d ago

Why would any law enforcement agency mail any evidence??? One would think if it is important enough to be considered EVIDENCE one would personally take it where it needs to go. Maybe the Sheriff office has smoked too much of the stuff. SMH.

Reply(2)
5
Related
ocala-news.com

Shoplifter with two prior theft convictions arrested at Walmart in Ocala

A 43-year-old woman was arrested at a Walmart in Ocala after she was accused of making a fraudulent return and stealing over $140 worth of merchandise. On Sunday, February 12, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a retail theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a loss prevention employee who advised that Christina Lynn Jackson had entered the store and taken four cases of pet food from the shelf, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

‘If you want to go home, you need to leave’: Gilchrist County man fires shotgun, threatens deputies

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Gilchrist County was arrested over the weekend after deputies say he threatened them and fired a shotgun as a form of intimidation. Deputies say they went to a home on Northeast 18th Trail in Trenton on Saturday to conduct a well-being check on a woman who lived at the home. As they spoke to the woman in the driveway, a shotgun was fired nearby.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Residents are relieved after police arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28 for the murder of Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Sheppard, 21, and injured another person. Police say Parker was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims. Residents like Brittany Bailey are relieved that the suspect is behind bars. “I’m kind of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested, found hiding in dumpster after ACSO chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ACSO deputies arrested a man Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby dumpster. Deputies received multiple calls about an incident on Southwest Williston Road and 13th Street involving two men in a physical altercation, leading to a gun being drawn. At...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville woman arrested for driving car stolen from Indiana

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – April Marie Curington, 34, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a vehicle and driving without a valid license after a car stolen from Indiana was pulled over on Windmeadows Boulevard. At about 12:38 a.m. this morning, a Gainesville Police Department officer...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville resident killed in motorcycle accident

A Gainesville resident died in a motorcycle accident early Monday morning. Gainesville Police Department arrived at the intersection of Northeast 31st Avenue and North Main Street, where a sedan collided with the motorcycle. The motorcyclist died on the scene, while the other driver remained and is cooperating with law enforcement.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man with gun chases suspect from home full of children

ARCHER, Fla. – Julio Enrique Cambriere-Pabon, 48, of New York, was arrested early this morning after allegedly entering a house where a woman was sitting on the sofa with an infant. He was reportedly chased out of the home by her husband, who challenged him at gunpoint. At about...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after assaulting an officer at a pizza restaurant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting an officer at a local pizza restaurant. According to Gainesville Police officers, 29-year-old Lejean Brown was causing a disturbance at Gumby’s Pizza. Brown was asked to leave the business but refused. When officers attempted to handcuff Brown,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

APD asks for help in robbery investigation

ALACHUA, Fla. – On October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Alachua Police Department responded to the 15200 Block of NW 150th Road in One 51 Apartments for a report of a robbery that had just occurred to an elderly victim. The victim had arrived home and was...
ALACHUA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested in connection with double homicide shooting

A Gainesville man was arrested Friday for his alleged role in a Feb. 2 shooting that left two people dead and one critically injured. Dallvion Parker, 28, is being charged with two counts of premeditated first degree murder, attempted murder in the first degree for discharging a firearm causing injury and attempted murder in the first degree for possession of a firearm.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that left two dead, one injured

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person in a Gainesville neighborhood. On Thursday, February 2, shortly before 1:45 a.m., the Alachua County Combined Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GPD official gives statements on recent homicide arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28, on two counts of first degree murder and attempted murder. GPD officials say officers were able to locate Parker’s vehicle with the help of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force, as well as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Suwannee County man caught with 15 grams of cocaine

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with cash and cocaine. Norman Whitaker, 41, was driving into Suwannee County when deputies pulled him over near U.S.-90 and Walker Avenue. They say they found 15 grams...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy