A 43-year-old woman was arrested at a Walmart in Ocala after she was accused of making a fraudulent return and stealing over $140 worth of merchandise. On Sunday, February 12, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a retail theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a loss prevention employee who advised that Christina Lynn Jackson had entered the store and taken four cases of pet food from the shelf, according to the MCSO report.

OCALA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO