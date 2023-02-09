Read full article on original website
crazy crazy world
4d ago
Why would any law enforcement agency mail any evidence??? One would think if it is important enough to be considered EVIDENCE one would personally take it where it needs to go. Maybe the Sheriff office has smoked too much of the stuff. SMH.
Reply(2)
5
Related
ocala-news.com
Shoplifter with two prior theft convictions arrested at Walmart in Ocala
A 43-year-old woman was arrested at a Walmart in Ocala after she was accused of making a fraudulent return and stealing over $140 worth of merchandise. On Sunday, February 12, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a retail theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a loss prevention employee who advised that Christina Lynn Jackson had entered the store and taken four cases of pet food from the shelf, according to the MCSO report.
WCJB
‘If you want to go home, you need to leave’: Gilchrist County man fires shotgun, threatens deputies
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Gilchrist County was arrested over the weekend after deputies say he threatened them and fired a shotgun as a form of intimidation. Deputies say they went to a home on Northeast 18th Trail in Trenton on Saturday to conduct a well-being check on a woman who lived at the home. As they spoke to the woman in the driveway, a shotgun was fired nearby.
WCJB
Drunk driver from Gainesville crashes through Suwannee County business
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - People were sent running after a suspected drunk driver drove through a restaurant in Branford on Sunday and left the scene. Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into “Sandwich on Main.” The driver then left the scene of the crash.
WCJB
Residents are relieved after police arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28 for the murder of Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Sheppard, 21, and injured another person. Police say Parker was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims. Residents like Brittany Bailey are relieved that the suspect is behind bars. “I’m kind of...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested, found hiding in dumpster after ACSO chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ACSO deputies arrested a man Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby dumpster. Deputies received multiple calls about an incident on Southwest Williston Road and 13th Street involving two men in a physical altercation, leading to a gun being drawn. At...
Jacksonville couple arrested in Orange Park for shooting at each other with child in vehicle
A Jacksonville couple is in Clay County Jail after shooting at each other from their vehicles while driving in Orange Park, deputies say. A child was riding as a passenger during the incident.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman arrested for driving car stolen from Indiana
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – April Marie Curington, 34, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a vehicle and driving without a valid license after a car stolen from Indiana was pulled over on Windmeadows Boulevard. At about 12:38 a.m. this morning, a Gainesville Police Department officer...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville resident killed in motorcycle accident
A Gainesville resident died in a motorcycle accident early Monday morning. Gainesville Police Department arrived at the intersection of Northeast 31st Avenue and North Main Street, where a sedan collided with the motorcycle. The motorcyclist died on the scene, while the other driver remained and is cooperating with law enforcement.
alachuachronicle.com
Man with gun chases suspect from home full of children
ARCHER, Fla. – Julio Enrique Cambriere-Pabon, 48, of New York, was arrested early this morning after allegedly entering a house where a woman was sitting on the sofa with an infant. He was reportedly chased out of the home by her husband, who challenged him at gunpoint. At about...
WCJB
Man arrested after assaulting an officer at a pizza restaurant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting an officer at a local pizza restaurant. According to Gainesville Police officers, 29-year-old Lejean Brown was causing a disturbance at Gumby’s Pizza. Brown was asked to leave the business but refused. When officers attempted to handcuff Brown,...
Florida Man Arrested For November “Cold-Blooded” Murder Has 21 Prior Convictions
A Florida man who was arrested on Thursday and charged with homicide for the murder of a man in November 2022 had 21 prior convictions, according to authorities. Deputies say that Brian Keron Welcome, 42, was arrested in relation to the murder of 41-year-old Eric
alachuachronicle.com
APD asks for help in robbery investigation
ALACHUA, Fla. – On October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Alachua Police Department responded to the 15200 Block of NW 150th Road in One 51 Apartments for a report of a robbery that had just occurred to an elderly victim. The victim had arrived home and was...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested downtown after allegedly throwing glass bottles at cars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jesus Duffany, 47, was arrested early this morning after allegedly trespassing at V Pizza, dumping their trash cans, and throwing glass bottles onto the street and at cars, including throwing a bottle at a patrol car. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for disorderly conduct at University Avenue apartment building
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after causing a disturbance at StadiumHouse apartments early Sunday morning. According to GPD officers, Pedro Aparico, 21, was yelling and banging on the door of one Gainesville woman’s apartment. A nearby witness called the police, and Aparico was escorted...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly refusing to leave Gumby’s Pizza, then kicking police officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – LeJean Leonardo Brown, 29, was arrested last night after allegedly causing a disturbance at Gumby’s Pizza and then kneeing a police officer in the groin. At about 11:20 p.m. last night, a Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of a disturbance at Gumby’s...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested in connection with double homicide shooting
A Gainesville man was arrested Friday for his alleged role in a Feb. 2 shooting that left two people dead and one critically injured. Dallvion Parker, 28, is being charged with two counts of premeditated first degree murder, attempted murder in the first degree for discharging a firearm causing injury and attempted murder in the first degree for possession of a firearm.
ocala-news.com
Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that left two dead, one injured
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person in a Gainesville neighborhood. On Thursday, February 2, shortly before 1:45 a.m., the Alachua County Combined Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in...
WCJB
GPD official gives statements on recent homicide arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28, on two counts of first degree murder and attempted murder. GPD officials say officers were able to locate Parker’s vehicle with the help of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force, as well as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies’ stakeout in Levy County yields three arrests, drugs, weapons cache
BRONSON, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a stolen trailer led Levy County deputies to three arrests, the rescue of a neglected child, and a cache of weapons and drugs, authorities say. The Levy County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from neighboring Citrus County about a trailer stolen from Homosassa,...
WCJB
Suwannee County man caught with 15 grams of cocaine
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with cash and cocaine. Norman Whitaker, 41, was driving into Suwannee County when deputies pulled him over near U.S.-90 and Walker Avenue. They say they found 15 grams...
Comments / 7