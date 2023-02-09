NEW ORLEANS — We don’t have the best parade weather today. It will be mostly cloudy with periods of light rain. Temperatures will be chilly with highs 50-57 degrees. It will also be breezy to windy. A wind advisory is in effect for Orleans, upper to central Jefferson, Saint Charles, Saint Bernard, and upper to central Plaquemines parishes from 4 p.m. today until midnight tonight with winds 20-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Elsewhere, winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO