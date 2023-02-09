Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana State: updates on Gulf Coast weather as high pressure system moves eastward, chilly weekend aheadStanleyLouisiana State
New Orleans Kicks Off Frenzy of Mardi Gras Celebrations with a TwistJot BeatNew Orleans, LA
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
Related
WDSU
St. Tammany firefighters extinguish fire at Slidell apartment complex
SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany firefighters responded to a fire at the Tall Pines Apartments on Kostmayer Avenue Sunday night. St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 posted on social media around 10 p.m. that the fire was extinguished, and the scene was under control. According to fire officials, the...
WDSU
New Orleans police: One dead in Desire homcide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Desire area Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Ursula Spencer Way around 9:39 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim died on...
WDSU
What's new at this year's Mad Hatters parade in Jefferson Parish
The Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters will roll in Jefferson Parish Saturday. The work behind the celebrity costumes go on all year long. The costumes are all custom-designed and hand-made by Molly Ernst. "I start with the sketches, and then I do measuring. Then I basically take the sketches and...
WDSU
Marsh fire burning near Bonnet Carre Spillway
NEW ORLEANS — A marsh fire has been reported on the right side of the westbound lanes of the Bonnet Carre Spillway Monday morning. The fire is near mile marker 217. There is lots of smoke and flames, but due to its position, State Police says the fire will have to burn out on its own.
WDSU
One dead, two hurt in single vehicle crash on Washington Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Friday on Washington Avenue near Short Street. Investigators say the vehicle crashed into a concrete bridge for unknown reasons, ejecting one...
WDSU
Gretna woman arrested, charged with deadly hit-and-run
A Gretna woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Jefferson. Brittany Jackson, 37, is charged with hit-and-run involving a fatality. The deadly collision happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road. Louisiana State Police say Christiene Rome, 55, of Jefferson, was crossing the...
WDSU
Houma police investigate after fight leads to three innocent bystanders being shot
HOUMA, La. — Three people were shot in Houma Saturday night at the intersection of Polk and Main streets, according to the Houma Police Department. The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. According to police, the three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspects ran away from the...
WDSU
Houma police investigate fight at bar that left man with serious injuries
HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department is investigating a bar fight that left a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday. Police say the fight happened in front of the Balcony bar during the Hercules parade. According to police, the victim was walking down the stairs of the bar when...
WDSU
Adorable video shows WDSU employees' kids making King Cake
NEW ORLEANS — There's only a few more days left in the season for King Cake, and the kids of WDSU employees are taking full advantage of the season. WDSU Anchor Randi Rousseau's kids Stella and Jacques, as well as WDSU Producer Meghan Thomas' daughter Noire tested out their baking skills by making their own King Cakes over the weekend.
WDSU
VIDEO REPORT: Tulane Green Wave football team rides in Krewe of Freret parade
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Cotton Bowl Champion Tulane football team rode in the 2023 Krewe of Freret parade on Saturday. The team would rode in the parade and attend its annual post-parade event, Shorty Gras. The float was designed by Kern Studios and was themed specially for the...
WDSU
Chilly, windy & light rain Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — We don’t have the best parade weather today. It will be mostly cloudy with periods of light rain. Temperatures will be chilly with highs 50-57 degrees. It will also be breezy to windy. A wind advisory is in effect for Orleans, upper to central Jefferson, Saint Charles, Saint Bernard, and upper to central Plaquemines parishes from 4 p.m. today until midnight tonight with winds 20-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Elsewhere, winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Comments / 0