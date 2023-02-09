ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

St. Tammany firefighters extinguish fire at Slidell apartment complex

SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany firefighters responded to a fire at the Tall Pines Apartments on Kostmayer Avenue Sunday night. St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 posted on social media around 10 p.m. that the fire was extinguished, and the scene was under control. According to fire officials, the...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police: One dead in Desire homcide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Desire area Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Ursula Spencer Way around 9:39 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim died on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Marsh fire burning near Bonnet Carre Spillway

NEW ORLEANS — A marsh fire has been reported on the right side of the westbound lanes of the Bonnet Carre Spillway Monday morning. The fire is near mile marker 217. There is lots of smoke and flames, but due to its position, State Police says the fire will have to burn out on its own.
NORCO, LA
WDSU

One dead, two hurt in single vehicle crash on Washington Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Friday on Washington Avenue near Short Street. Investigators say the vehicle crashed into a concrete bridge for unknown reasons, ejecting one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Gretna woman arrested, charged with deadly hit-and-run

A Gretna woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Jefferson. Brittany Jackson, 37, is charged with hit-and-run involving a fatality. The deadly collision happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road. Louisiana State Police say Christiene Rome, 55, of Jefferson, was crossing the...
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Adorable video shows WDSU employees' kids making King Cake

NEW ORLEANS — There's only a few more days left in the season for King Cake, and the kids of WDSU employees are taking full advantage of the season. WDSU Anchor Randi Rousseau's kids Stella and Jacques, as well as WDSU Producer Meghan Thomas' daughter Noire tested out their baking skills by making their own King Cakes over the weekend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Chilly, windy & light rain Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — We don’t have the best parade weather today. It will be mostly cloudy with periods of light rain. Temperatures will be chilly with highs 50-57 degrees. It will also be breezy to windy. A wind advisory is in effect for Orleans, upper to central Jefferson, Saint Charles, Saint Bernard, and upper to central Plaquemines parishes from 4 p.m. today until midnight tonight with winds 20-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Elsewhere, winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

