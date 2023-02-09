St. Lucie completes $2.6 million project to replace Mets field for first time in 34 years

St. Lucie County: The New York Mets will be playing on an upgraded field when spring training begins Wednesday , thanks to $2.6 million the county spent on necessary repairs.

What happened: For the first time in 34 years, the county-owned field at Clover park has been replaced to address drainage issues that would have created hazardous playing conditions. Renovations included replacing the turf, raising the field to Major League Baseball standards, replacing the outfield fence, adding retention walls and relocating bullpens.

Why this is important: In September, the county was concerned about completing the project in time for spring training, especially in the midst of hurricane season, and worried about loss of revenue if games had to be canceled. However, the work — paid for with revenue from the county's 5% bed tax — was completed in about three months, according to county spokesperson Erick Gill.

