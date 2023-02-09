Read full article on original website
Florida man accused of impersonating a Bay County deputy
Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle by impersonating a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Monday, Luigi Lucian Michael Morin, 34, was riding a bicycle and bumped into the victim’s car, deputies said in a news release. He then got off the bike and demanded the woman get out of the vehicle and give it to him because he was a deputy, they added. Morin was wearing a t-shirt with the BCSO star on it.
Witness confessed, complained in FBI reports
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — An upcoming corruption trial about the city of Lynn Haven will likely come down to whether jurors believe the city’s former city manager or the city’s former mayor and a local contractor. Some of the confessions and allegations from former Lynn Haven...
Walton school resource deputy fired and arrested, accused of solicitation of minor
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A school resource deputy working at a school in Walton County has been arrested and charged for the alleged solicitation of a minor, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Artie Rodriguez, 52, a WCSO school...
BCSO makes another manslaughter arrest in connection to fentanyl
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made another manslaughter arrest in connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose. BCSO arrested and charged 33-year-old Walter James Finley with one count of manslaughter. He is accused of distributing drugs that contained fentanyl and led to the overdose and death of another man. “He […]
Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008. On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said. After […]
Man arrested for misconduct with minors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman of Panama City Beach. Wasserman was charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Missing Geneva County woman found in Florida, GSCO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Geneva County woman who went missing nearly a month ago has been found but has not come home, according to the Geneva County Sheriff. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, Savannah Copes was found safe in Tallahassee over the weekend, but she did not want to come home with her parents.
A Bay County fire truck wrecks and overturns on Highway 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— A 2018 Bay County fire truck wrecked early this morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was driving northbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 231, south of Veal Road. They said, due to faulty steering, the truck veered to the left into...
Missing Okaloosa Co. kayaker found dead
UPDATE (2:07 p.m.): The missing woman has been found dead, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who went missing after her kayak overturned Saturday. According to officials, two people were in a kayak near […]
Fifth Confirmed Florida Strangles Case for 2023
A 16-year-old Quarter Horse in Walton County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on February 7 after developing purulent nasal discharge. Two other horses are exposed. The affected horses are under official quarantine. This is the fifth confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
Geneva County man arrested in Florida facing drug charges
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla (WDHN) — A Slocomb man was arrested in Holmes County after deputies say he admitted to having drugs in the car during a traffic stop. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, on February 9, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Highway 173, north of Highway 2.
Residents voice speeding concerns on Panama City road
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents who live on Woodridge Road said they feel unsafe because of the number of cars that speed down their street. “Several times I’ve been almost hit walking my dog on the street,” resident Teresa Robbins said. “I’ve seen other pedestrians almost get hit. I mean, I had one person […]
Well-known Panama City doctor is being sued for medical malpractice
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to properly identify the people involved. News 13 apologizes for the error. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On December 4, 2020, a truck driven by restaurant owner Scott Donaldson, jumped the curb and ran over two children playing mini-golf with their parents at Coconut Creek Family Fun […]
Update: Lockdown lifted at Mosley High School
Editor’s note: The story has been updated with new information. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley High School was locked down Friday according to school officials. “A. Crawford Mosley High School is on a temporary hard lockdown while law enforcement officers investigate a possible disturbing comment. All students are safe and we appreciate the swift […]
Vet speaks out after shooting at Florida horse riding event
MOBILE, Ala (WDHN) — An event that was supposed to be fun for 30 horse riders was abruptly interrupted by a hail of gunfire Saturday south of Dothan, just over the Florida state line. Now the only person who was hit, an Alabama veterinarian, speaks out about her experience. Out of the hospital, with a […]
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
Parents of 2 kids killed in crash while playing mini-golf in Florida to sue driver
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The parents of two children who died in a crash at a Panama City Beach, Florida, mini-golf course in 2020 have taken legal action after the driver was not held responsible for their deaths. The Kirchgessners filed a lawsuit in Bay County, Florida, on...
New collegiate school could be coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not a done deal yet, but the first collegiate school in Bay County could be opening in August of 2023. It would be called the collegiate school at FSU Panama City and would be a developmental laboratory research school. Officials said 100 9th...
Walton County fishing report for Feb. 10
River: River is up a bit, some catfish being caught. Bay: Sheepshead near Destin bridge, a few trout. Surf: Some redfish being caught. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to...
