Idaho State

KTVB

Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'

BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
NAMPA, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene man faces prison after shooting at wife

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man could spend life in prison after he attempted to shoot his wife, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, was convicted in January of aggravated assault and felony injury to a child. Separately, Keyes pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and violating a no contact order.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons

If Montana lawmakers are worried about felons and crime rates, just wait till they make it even easier to become one. Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, believes that adultery in marriage should be a felony. “Any unfaithful person should not get half in my humble opinion. Or anything,” he said while contemplating a bill that would […] The post If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KDRV

The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families

MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
OREGON STATE
KREM2

Local Spokane tractor company airing commercial during Super Bowl

SPOKANE, Wash. — Adams Tractor, a Spokane family-owned business will shine Sunday during the 2023 Super Bowl commercials. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Sunday's Super Bowl commercials will include some of Spokane's local businesses. Spokane and North Idaho natives will see some familiar faces on...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Eastern Washington University fraternity punished for hazing

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University's Phi Delta Theta Fraternity is being punished for violating the schools student code of conduct with bully violations, alcohol and substance violations, hazing and more between Oct. 2022 and Nov. 2022. In Jan. 2023, the fraternity was sanctioned with the withdrawal of recognition...
CHENEY, WA
103.5 KISSFM

A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good

Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
BOISE, ID
newsnationnow.com

Source: Idaho victim had Bluetooth speaker in her room

(NewsNation) — Could a Bluetooth speaker provide an additional key piece of evidence in the Idaho quadruple murders case?. A source close to NewsNation revealed that Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves had a Bluetooth speaker in her bedroom. Even if a phone is in airplane mode, a phone could still...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Coeur d’Alene Casino opens 'Jingle Contest,' winner will get $5,000

WORLEY, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort is looking for its next marketing jingle and the winner will get $5,000. If you are a Northwest musician, a songwriter, or have a creative bent of any musical style, you can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that includes and ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!'
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

KREM2

