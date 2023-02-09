Read full article on original website
KTVB
Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'
BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
Trustee elections to continue at Kootenai Health as transition to nonprofit continues
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As Kootenai Health continues its transition to a nonprofit organization, two seats on the board of trustees will be up for election in May — but the roles of those trustees will look different than they did in years past, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Lisa Brown announces plans to step down from Department of Commerce role
SPOKANE, Wash. — The director of the Washington State Department of Commerce is stepping down from her position, according to a release from the department. Lisa Brown, a longtime Spokane resident, was appointed to the agency by Gov. Jay Inslee in Feb. 2019. She will remain in her role until March 3, 2023.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
Coeur d'Alene man faces prison after shooting at wife
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man could spend life in prison after he attempted to shoot his wife, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, was convicted in January of aggravated assault and felony injury to a child. Separately, Keyes pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and violating a no contact order.
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
Kootenai County Sheriff calls for funding after failing jail inspection
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff is calling on Idaho officials to stop "playing into the Liberal Playbook to Defund Law Enforcement." This comes after the county jail failed its last inspection due to reported underfunding. In an open letter to Idaho's governor and other officials, Kootenai...
If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons
If Montana lawmakers are worried about felons and crime rates, just wait till they make it even easier to become one. Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, believes that adultery in marriage should be a felony. “Any unfaithful person should not get half in my humble opinion. Or anything,” he said while contemplating a bill that would […] The post If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KDRV
The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families
MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
Local Spokane tractor company airing commercial during Super Bowl
SPOKANE, Wash. — Adams Tractor, a Spokane family-owned business will shine Sunday during the 2023 Super Bowl commercials. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Sunday's Super Bowl commercials will include some of Spokane's local businesses. Spokane and North Idaho natives will see some familiar faces on...
Arkansas/Washington business owners indicted for trying to defraud CARES of millions
SPOKANE, Wash. — An Arkansas man, Tyler Andrews, and a former Spokane man, Yuriy Anischenko, were charged with 11 counts of fraud to obtain millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds for struggling businesses. According to documents the two men worked together and with others to receive money from...
Eastern Washington University fraternity punished for hazing
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University's Phi Delta Theta Fraternity is being punished for violating the schools student code of conduct with bully violations, alcohol and substance violations, hazing and more between Oct. 2022 and Nov. 2022. In Jan. 2023, the fraternity was sanctioned with the withdrawal of recognition...
FAA issues temporary flight restriction over part of Montana
The FAA has released very few details about the object but Montana's Congressional Delegation has released several statements about the sighting.
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
KING-5
Seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
The state Department of Revenue has been taxing every meal served in retirement communities across Washington. In Mount Vernon that's 8.9%.
‘No additional chances’: North Idaho College admin meets with accreditors after show cause sanction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South has called on the board of trustees, college staff and the community to take ownership of the problems at NIC and be part of the solution, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Montana Mountains: Prepare Thyself For Up To 20″ By Tuesday Night
Another powerful system is moving into Montana, affecting dozens of counties and popular mountain ranges - meaning powder days at the ski hill! Southwest Montana should be a large recipient of the snow, with up to 20" of snow at high elevations. It seems that Monday night and Tuesday could...
newsnationnow.com
Source: Idaho victim had Bluetooth speaker in her room
(NewsNation) — Could a Bluetooth speaker provide an additional key piece of evidence in the Idaho quadruple murders case?. A source close to NewsNation revealed that Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves had a Bluetooth speaker in her bedroom. Even if a phone is in airplane mode, a phone could still...
Coeur d’Alene Casino opens 'Jingle Contest,' winner will get $5,000
WORLEY, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort is looking for its next marketing jingle and the winner will get $5,000. If you are a Northwest musician, a songwriter, or have a creative bent of any musical style, you can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that includes and ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!'
Washington State Senate Committee approves bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor
The Washington State Senate Committee on Law and Justice approved a bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor. The Legislature is moving forward with Senate Bill 5536 and the bill is referred to the Ways & Means Committee.
