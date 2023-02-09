ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engadget

Federal prosecutors ask court to bar Sam Bankman-Fried from using Signal

The former CEO allegedly used the app to contact a potential witness. US prosecutors have asked a federal court to tighten Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions to prevent the disgraced entrepreneur from contacting his former colleagues. According to court documents , lawyers from the Department of Justice allege Bankman-Fried tried messaging the general counsel of FTX's US arm over Signal and email earlier this month. The communication was “suggestive of an effort to influence Witness-1's potential testimony,” the filing states.
WHAV

Federal Judge Sentences Haverhill Woman to 28 Months in Prison for Wire Fraud, ID Theft

A Haverhill woman was sentenced Friday in federal court for her role in a scheme to use stolen identities to fraudulently apply for and use bank accounts and credit cards. Neida Lopez, 45, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy Hillman to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lopez was also required to pay restitution of $20,000. Last May, Lopez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
HAVERHILL, MA
TaxBuzz

Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud Crimes

A former bank teller has been sentenced to over two years in federal prison on serious fraud charges. Karen Farrell Tigler, of Marrero, Louisiana, will face 27 months imprisonment followed by two years of probation. United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance also ordered Tigler to Tigler to pay a $200.00 mandatory special assessment fee, restitution in the amount of $80,502.00 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and $349,555.72 to her former employer, Hancock Whitney Bank.
MARRERO, LA
Mother Jones

Trump’s Latest Legal Nightmare: A Grand Jury Is Reportedly Investigating the Stormy Daniels Payoff

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Fresh off securing convictions against the Trump Organization in a tax fraud case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly once again investigating Donald Trump over an alleged hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
PENSACOLA, FL
freightwaves.com

No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam

Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
LOUISIANA STATE

