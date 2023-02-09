Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Fake Cannabis Billionaire Justin Costello Pleads Guilty in $35 Million Fraud, With Recommended Prison Term of 10 Years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
Twice convicted federal felon pleads guilty to wire fraud
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to wire fraud, a charge with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.
Engadget
Federal prosecutors ask court to bar Sam Bankman-Fried from using Signal
The former CEO allegedly used the app to contact a potential witness. US prosecutors have asked a federal court to tighten Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions to prevent the disgraced entrepreneur from contacting his former colleagues. According to court documents , lawyers from the Department of Justice allege Bankman-Fried tried messaging the general counsel of FTX's US arm over Signal and email earlier this month. The communication was “suggestive of an effort to influence Witness-1's potential testimony,” the filing states.
Federal Judge Sentences Haverhill Woman to 28 Months in Prison for Wire Fraud, ID Theft
A Haverhill woman was sentenced Friday in federal court for her role in a scheme to use stolen identities to fraudulently apply for and use bank accounts and credit cards. Neida Lopez, 45, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy Hillman to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lopez was also required to pay restitution of $20,000. Last May, Lopez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
CNBC
Philip Esformes, whose prison sentence Trump commuted, loses appeal and faces retrial on health-care fraud charges
A Florida nursing home owner whose 20-year prison sentence for a $1.3 billion Medicare fraud scheme was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in late 2020 has lost a federal court appeal. Philip Esformes now appears headed for retrial on six health-care fraud charges that a jury previously deadlocked on. Esformes...
Miami woman’s Bentley purchase got the feds’ attention. She’s charged with PPP fraud
The 31-year-old is in custody — accused of stealing $381,000 from the federal government’s COVID-19 loan programs intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic.
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud Crimes
A former bank teller has been sentenced to over two years in federal prison on serious fraud charges. Karen Farrell Tigler, of Marrero, Louisiana, will face 27 months imprisonment followed by two years of probation. United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance also ordered Tigler to Tigler to pay a $200.00 mandatory special assessment fee, restitution in the amount of $80,502.00 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and $349,555.72 to her former employer, Hancock Whitney Bank.
Elizabeth Holmes attempted to ‘flee’ US after conviction for Theranos fraud, prosecutors allege
Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes tried to “flee” the United States a few weeks after her conviction for fraud last year, prosecutors said in a court filing Thursday. Holmes was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud last January for misleading investors about…
Sam Bankman-Fried's 2 mysterious bail sponsors ponied up a total of $700,000 to get the alleged fraudster out of jail
In addition to his parents, Sam Bankman-Fried has two anonymous bail sponsors keeping him out of jail. They contributed $500,000 and $200,000 respectively, one of his lawyers disclosed in a court filing. The judge is weighing a request from media organizations, including Insider, to unseal their names. The two anonymous...
Trump’s Latest Legal Nightmare: A Grand Jury Is Reportedly Investigating the Stormy Daniels Payoff
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Fresh off securing convictions against the Trump Organization in a tax fraud case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly once again investigating Donald Trump over an alleged hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.
Louisiana holds people in prison after they have served their sentences, feds find
A two-year U.S. Justice Department investigation finds that Louisiana, on average, holds inmates an additional 29 days beyond their release dates.
freightwaves.com
Ex-trucking co-owner sentenced for bank fraud, facing livestock neglect charges
The former co-owner of an Iowa trucking company was sentenced Tuesday for his role in orchestrating an elaborate $250,000 check kiting scheme and is also facing unrelated charges in state court that he allowed more than 800 pigs to starve or freeze to death in his care in December 2021.
Secretary wrote at least 44 checks to herself, then vacationed in Alaska, feds say
The woman is sentenced to prison after embezzling $1.2 million from a Missouri business, authorities said.
Ray Nagin ordered to up monthly restitution payments
A federal judge has ordered convicted former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin to increase his monthly restitution payments from $500 to $1,200.
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery
A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug. 25, 2022, to a count each of wire fraud and making a false statement to her probation officer.
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS Investigation
A Missouri man has been sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for his involvement in a drug ring following an investigation by the IRS and other government agencies. The ring specialized in trafficking methamphetamine.
Is a Florida pastor accused of fraud feigning illness to avoid prison?
The mystery over the health of a Florida pastor accused in a Covid relief scam has deepened after a court-ordered psychiatrist prepared a report that suggested he might be faking some of his symptoms. The pastor, Evan Edwards, has been hospitalized since December when he and his son were arrested...
Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
Florida Woman Defrauded Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8 Million in ‘Romance Scam,’ Feds Say
A Florida woman bilked an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of $2.8 million in a “romance scam,” wooing the octogenarian out of his life savings, apartment and more, prosecutors say. Peaches “April” Stergo, a 36-year-old resident of Champions Gate, was arrested on Wednesday and presented in the Middle District...
freightwaves.com
No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam
Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
