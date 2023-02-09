InvestorNewsBreaks – Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CETUU) Secures $57.5M in Initial Public Offering, Over-Allotment Option

Read full article on original website
SuperEx Launches P2P Trading Platform and Invites Merchants to Join
Summary: SuperEx is a newly established crypto exchange platform. Recently, the company announced the launch of its P2P Trading. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2023) - SuperEx, the world's first Web 3.0-based cryptocurrency exchange, officially launched its P2P trading platform on 10th of February 2023. The platform provides peer-to-peer trading services for BTC, USDT and other digital assets with zero transaction fees, making it a more convenient and faster solution for traders around the world.
Online Estate Agency Offers Market Leading Rates With New Pricing Structure
Alongside the revamp and relaunch of its website, Griffin Property Co. has simplified its pricing structure to better represent the best value for home sellers and landlords to either sell or let their property. United Kingdom - February 11, 2023 — Griffin Property Co., an online estate agency helping buy,...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (“Caribou” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CRBU) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the...
Henry Schein Announces $400 Million Share Repurchase Plan
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of shares of the Company's common stock. This program is in addition to...
WISeKey Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement Relating to Proposed Spin-off of its Semiconductor Business
WISeKey Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement Relating to Proposed Spin-off of its Semiconductor Business. Geneva, Switzerland, February 13, 2023 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules– WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company announced today that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp, it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( “SEC”) to effect a partial spin-off of SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary that acts as the holding company for our semiconductor business. SEALSQ is in the process of applying to have its Ordinary Shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "LAES".
General Liability Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : GEICO, Insureon, BizInsure LLC
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- The Global General Liability Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the General Liability Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are United Financial Casualty Company (United States), GEICO (United States), Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Insureon (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), BizInsure LLC (United States), Intact Insurance Company (Canada), The Travelers Indemnity Company (United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (India), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan).
Nuclear Energy Revival Sparks Expectations of Price Surge for Uranium
Uranium prices are poised to soar this year amid a resurgence in nuclear energy among major economies such as the United States. Nuclear energy has been losing popularity among developed nations for quite a while now, with countries such as Germany and Spain planning to phase out a majority of their nuclear power plants by 2030. Furthermore, nations such as Australia, Denmark, Italy and Norway had no nuclear power plants or did not support nuclear energy as of 2016.
Network Intelligence Acquires Services Business of Ilantus Technologies
MUMBAI, India, February 13, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Network Intelligence, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, today announced the acquisition of the services business of Ilantus Technologies, a prominent player in the identity and access management (IAM) market. The acquisition will expand Network Intelligence's service offering to include advanced IAM solutions, further strengthening the company's position as a comprehensive cybersecurity provider.
Nano One Awarded $10 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada
$10 million in non-dilutive support from SDTC helps:. Fast track and convert North America's only LFP plant to pilot Nano One's One-Pot Process. Leverage high-quality acquisition of LFP plant and amplifies expansion plans. Accelerate strategic growth and offtake opportunities with consortium partners Rio Tinto, Lithion Battery Inc., and undisclosed auto...
Anti-aging Services Market May See a Big Move : Allergan, Beiersdorf, Cutera
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Anti-aging Services Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Anti-aging Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
TD SYNNEX Unveils First Corporate Citizenship Report
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today published its first Corporate Citizenship Report outlining the company’s progress on the strategic environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that are helping deliver long-term value for its business, co-workers, communities, vendors, customers and investors. The inaugural report further describes the framework shared by TD...
Artificial Intelligence in Gaming Market to See Huge Growth : Databricks, IBM, DeepMind
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- Global Artificial Intelligence In Gaming Market Analysis 2017-2022 and Forecast 2023-2028 is latest research study released by AMA Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Gaming Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States), EA Originals (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan), Arm Holdings (United Kingdom), DeepMind (United Kingdom), Databricks (United States), Blizzard Entertainment (United States), Anodot (United States), Osmo (United States), APEX Game Tools (Austria).
The UK’s Largest Crypto and Blockchain Conference will be hosted by Teklip in London!
London, UK, 12th February 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, After 4-years of its successful events chain despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s 6th edition is scheduled for February 27-28, to be held in London, UK. This Major crypto event in the UK will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for the crypto industry. This is precisely why London is chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the UK crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It’s my ambition to make the U.K a global hub for crypto-asset technology”.
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TTCF) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On October 12, 2022, after market hours, Tattooed Chef announced that it would...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) on Behalf of Investors
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HAYW) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to...
Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Is Booming Worldwide : DeepField Robotics, Trimble, Parrot, Afimilk
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Agriculture Robots & Drones market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Ault Alliance Announces Record Preliminary 2022 Revenue of $134 Million, up 156% from 2021
Preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $34.4 million, an increase of 340% from the prior fourth fiscal quarter. Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.
FIS Announces Date Change For Fourth Quarter Earnings to February 13, 2023
FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that it has changed its earnings release date for fourth quarter 2022 financial results to Mon., Feb. 13, 2023, prior to market open. The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the...
Fujitec Co., Ltd.: Our Opinion on Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.'s Voting Recommendations on the Agenda Items to be Proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
As announced in the “Notice Concerning the Board of Directors' Position on the Agenda Item to be Submitted by the Company and the Agenda Items Proposed by a Shareholder for the Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders” ( “the Press Release” ) dated January 20, 2023 and the “Notice of Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders” (“the Convocation Notice”) dated February 9, 2023, Agenda Item No. 1, which is a management proposal (“the Management Proposal”) and Agenda Items No. 2 through No. 7, which are shareholder proposals (“the Shareholder Proposals”), will be placed on the agenda at Our Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders”) scheduled to be held on February 24, 2023, following the shareholder proposal submitted by Oasis Japan Strategic Fund Ltd. (“the Shareholder Proponent”). With respect to these proposals, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), a proxy voting advisory firm, has issued a report (the "ISS Report") recommending voting "AGAINST" the Management Proposal and voting "FOR" the Shareholder Proposals.
Experts Explain Why It's Important for Businesses to Invest in Their Waste Management Process
Successful businesses make plans about recruitment, production, supply and distribution chains so it makes sense to also devise a workplace waste management plan. MELBOURNE, Australia, February 13, 2023 (Newswire.com) - According to Waste Sense, the leading provider of waste management services Melbourne-wide, all businesses should be proactive and evaluate the waste they produce. As well as ensuring waste is managed in accordance with local laws, Waste Sense says businesses should also commit to acting sustainably to protect the environment.
