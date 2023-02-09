Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
BC Heights
A Historic Man Who Deserves Recognition: Boston College Should Name 245 Beacon Street After Rev. J. Donald Monan
Through his 24 years at the helm of Boston College, former University President Rev. J. Donald Monan, S.J. saved BC from financial ruin and bolstered the University’s status as a top institution of American higher education. Now, regardless of its financial interests, the University should honor Monan’s transformative presidency...
thequincysun.com
Thomas F. Murphy, 69
Thomas F. “Tom” Murphy, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 69. Tom was born in Boston on May 19, 1953, and was the son of the late Elmer and Eileen (O’Brien) Murphy. He was raised in Boston’s South End, attended local schools, and graduated from Cathedral High School. After graduation, Tom continued his education at the University of Massachusetts Boston, before entering the United States Postal Service. Tom never retired from the Postal Service and had served the community since 1972. He loved his career and the relationships he built throughout the years.
thequincysun.com
MIchael D. Donaghue, 70
Michael David Donaghue, 70 of Quincy, died unexpectedly on February 7, 2023. Michael was born in Boston to Margaret M. Donaghue and the late David J. Donaghue. Michael attended NQHS, RPI and UMass and lived in Quincy for much of his life. Michael had a varied, interesting career working for...
waylandstudentpress.com
Superintendent Easy charges Wayland and School Committee members with discrimination
Quotes in this article come from the official charge document, which was accessible to WSPN through public record. Superintendent Omar Easy filed a racial discrimination charge on Feb. 10, against the Wayland School Committee, Wayland Public Schools, Town of Wayland, School Committee Chair Chris Ryan and School Committee Vice Chair Ellen Greico. Easy filed this charge with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.
Watertown News
Longtime Former Town Manager Michael Driscoll Passes Away
The man who led Watertown’s municipal government for nearly three decades, former Town Manager Michael Driscoll, passed away on Saturday. Driscoll worked for the Town, and now City, of Watertown for 45 years, beginning as the manager of the John A. Ryan Arena in 1977, became treasurer collector in 1985 before becoming Town Manager in 1994. He was born in Somerville and lived in Watertown with his wife, Jane. They raised three daughters and one step daughter: Amy, Allison, Aileen, and Sarah.
thequincysun.com
Natalie Raedy, 85
On Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, Natalie Raedy, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in North Quincy surrounded by the love, comfort and care of family. She was eighty-five. Natalie loved playing word games as well as going to ceramic classes. Her evenings...
New Yorker cartoonist Christopher Weyant recalls the Boston cartoon that changed everything
The Nieman Fellow at Harvard and Globe editorial page contributor has strong ties to Boston. Christopher Weyant has not just one, but two of the best jobs in cartooning. First off, he’s a New Yorker cartoonist, where he’s spent 25 years making light of, well, anything and everything, including current events for the Daily Cartoon on the magazine’s website. That’s where he did a cartoon about Boston that became the New Yorker’s most shared cartoon ever up to that point. (More on that later.)
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
Wayland schools superintendent files discrimination complaint
Nearly two months after becoming the alleged target of racist graffiti, the Wayland Schools Superintendent is filing a discrimination complaint.
thequincysun.com
Martha Leone
Martha (Sweeney) Leone of Dedham, formerly of Braintree, Feb. 11, 2023. Beloved wife of Ronald E. Leone for 30 years. Aunt of Elizabeth L. Shatas of Walpole and Caroline M. Barry of Braintree. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty...
New England News Anchor Quits to…Join the Circus?
“This just in.” A key phrase if you’re breaking a major story…or entering yourself into a cannon flanked by clowns, to be fired across an arena. This was the realization one local news anchor evidently came to when he decided to quit the circus that is the 24/7 news cycle and join the circus that is…the circus.
‘One second I’m trying to find the bagels’: Watch Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl Dunkin commercial
The famous actor and Boston-area native was in maybe his brightest spotlight yet- the Super Bowl.
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
shutter16.com
Dropkick Murphys Release Compelling Video For “Never Git Drunk No More” Featuring Duet With DKM’s Ken Casey & Nikki Lane
St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour Kicks Off March 1 With Full Electric Rock Shows; Nikki Lane To Appear At March 16 Show In Boston. As Dropkick Murphys near the end of a hugely successful European tour and prepare for the March 1 launch of their U.S. St. Patrick’s Day Tour that will feature fully electric rock shows, the band has released a compelling video for “Never Git Drunk No More,” a duet with DKM’s Ken Casey and acclaimed alt country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane. Lane will perform the song live with Dropkick Murphys on March 16 in Boston where she’ll join Dropkick Murphys on the bill.
whdh.com
Truck rolls over on Route 24 North
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A small tanker truck rolled over early Monday morning on Route 24 North near the Stoughton-Randolph line, according to fire officials. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near exits 38 and 41. The truck was seen on its side just off the shoulder. There is no...
‘Borg’ drinking trend on college campuses raises concerns among Boston health experts
A drink called the borg, which stands for “blackout rage gallon", is making regular appearances on TikTok and other social media platforms.
‘Determined to fight’: Boston girl stabbed woman to death over explicit photos, prosecutor says
A 16-year-old Boston girl charged in connection with a deadly double stabbing in Boston over the weekend has been ordered held without bail.
country1025.com
20 Slangs That Are SO Boston
There are so many words, catch phrases and slang terms that people associate with Boston. Some are tried and true, others have fallen off bank of the river Charles. Have you ever visited friends or family from way out of town who ask you to “talk Boston?” I usually throw in a “wicked” and and a couple of “Yahs” before I sign off with a “I gotta go…I’m dyin’ for a Dunks.”
thisweekinworcester.com
Local Musicians Honored at Worcester Music Awards
WORCESTER - Local musicians were celebrated at Off the Rails, at 90 Commercial St., on Wednesday at the 2022 Worcester Music Awards presented by Pulse Magazine. The award show celebrates the best and brightest musical talent in the Worcester area included over 25 award categories in recognition of the talent and dedication of performers across a diverse range of musical styles.
Serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closes traffic to one lane, victim transported by MedFlight
A serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closed down traffic to one lane, Saturday morning.
