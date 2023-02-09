Thomas F. “Tom” Murphy, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 69. Tom was born in Boston on May 19, 1953, and was the son of the late Elmer and Eileen (O’Brien) Murphy. He was raised in Boston’s South End, attended local schools, and graduated from Cathedral High School. After graduation, Tom continued his education at the University of Massachusetts Boston, before entering the United States Postal Service. Tom never retired from the Postal Service and had served the community since 1972. He loved his career and the relationships he built throughout the years.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO