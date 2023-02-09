Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTCQB: XESP), a managed digital engagement solutions company, announced the appointment of a seasoned veteran as its new president and CEO. Peter Hager, who has an impressive three-decade track record of cross-industry experience, will be taking over leadership of the company. Hager comes from Pointward Inc., a medtech customer agency company that he founded, which provided business solutions to drive market entry, commercialization, and growth for Fortune 500 healthcare brands and medtech startups looking to improve the quality of healthcare. Prior to that, Hager founded and served as a director for several technology, professional services and medtech organizations, including PhiTech Management, iSight Therapeutics, TeamNet Systems and Bluestem Technologies. “Peter is committed to giving back to the community and serves organizations that support youth, both locally and globally,” the company stated in the announcement. “He serves or has served on the boards of the Sanneh Foundation, the All 4 Kids Foundation, Custom One Charities and The Minnesota Adoption Resource Network. Through his work with these organizations, Peter is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of young people and contributing to a better future for all.”

