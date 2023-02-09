Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
SolarWinds to Host APJ Partner Summit Emphasizing Company’s Growing Focus on Channel Partners
Flagship event in Bangkok to feature keynote presentations from SolarWinds executive leadership team, product strategy sessions, and sales accreditation training. SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will host its annual Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Summit 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, from February 20 – 22. The event is part of a series of Partner Summits SolarWinds is hosting across Europe, Asia, and North America.
WISeKey Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement Relating to Proposed Spin-off of its Semiconductor Business
WISeKey Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement Relating to Proposed Spin-off of its Semiconductor Business. Geneva, Switzerland, February 13, 2023 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules– WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company announced today that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp, it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( “SEC”) to effect a partial spin-off of SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary that acts as the holding company for our semiconductor business. SEALSQ is in the process of applying to have its Ordinary Shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "LAES".
Network Intelligence Acquires Services Business of Ilantus Technologies
MUMBAI, India, February 13, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Network Intelligence, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, today announced the acquisition of the services business of Ilantus Technologies, a prominent player in the identity and access management (IAM) market. The acquisition will expand Network Intelligence's service offering to include advanced IAM solutions, further strengthening the company's position as a comprehensive cybersecurity provider.
Castle Shopping Smart E-Commerce Company. Promoting the world has reached 30 countries around the world
2021.03 The CEO of the company officially launched the concept service e-commerce of the castle shopping business system. 2021.07 Synchronized product sales with Amazon.EBAY.SHOPEE.Walmart. 2022.01 Propose an agency sales plan to save 5-10% on the prices of all the same products on the Castle shopping platform. 2022.02 The CEO clearly...
SuperEx Launches P2P Trading Platform and Invites Merchants to Join
Summary: SuperEx is a newly established crypto exchange platform. Recently, the company announced the launch of its P2P Trading. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2023) - SuperEx, the world's first Web 3.0-based cryptocurrency exchange, officially launched its P2P trading platform on 10th of February 2023. The platform provides peer-to-peer trading services for BTC, USDT and other digital assets with zero transaction fees, making it a more convenient and faster solution for traders around the world.
Alpha-GPC Acetylcholine Release Brain Support Capsules For Professionals Updated
ProBody Warehouse, an online sports nutrition store, recently announced the release of Mehago Alpha-GPC 100mg nootropic capsules in its online and brick-and-mortar stores. El Cajon, United States - February 12, 2023 /PressCable/ — ProBody Warehouse’s newly announced Mehago Alpha-GPC nootropic offers working professionals a natural dietary supplement for improving memory,...
PUMA Joins Zero100 to Find Industry-wide Solutions to Reduce Carbon Emissions in the Supply Chain
Sports company PUMA has joined Zero100, a community of industry leaders which aims to reduce carbon emissions from the supply chain through digitization, to take the next step after the company announced significant carbon emission cuts last year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005238/en/. Sports...
Nano One Awarded $10 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada
$10 million in non-dilutive support from SDTC helps:. Fast track and convert North America's only LFP plant to pilot Nano One's One-Pot Process. Leverage high-quality acquisition of LFP plant and amplifies expansion plans. Accelerate strategic growth and offtake opportunities with consortium partners Rio Tinto, Lithion Battery Inc., and undisclosed auto...
InvestorNewsBreaks – Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (XESP) Names New President
Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTCQB: XESP), a managed digital engagement solutions company, announced the appointment of a seasoned veteran as its new president and CEO. Peter Hager, who has an impressive three-decade track record of cross-industry experience, will be taking over leadership of the company. Hager comes from Pointward Inc., a medtech customer agency company that he founded, which provided business solutions to drive market entry, commercialization, and growth for Fortune 500 healthcare brands and medtech startups looking to improve the quality of healthcare. Prior to that, Hager founded and served as a director for several technology, professional services and medtech organizations, including PhiTech Management, iSight Therapeutics, TeamNet Systems and Bluestem Technologies. “Peter is committed to giving back to the community and serves organizations that support youth, both locally and globally,” the company stated in the announcement. “He serves or has served on the boards of the Sanneh Foundation, the All 4 Kids Foundation, Custom One Charities and The Minnesota Adoption Resource Network. Through his work with these organizations, Peter is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of young people and contributing to a better future for all.”
Digital RMB Heavyweight Function Online – Here Comes the Latest Experience
Recently, it is reported in the market that the digital RMB no network and no power payment function has been launched in the digital RMB APP. At the same time, a new entry of “no network and no power payment” has been added to the “payment setting” module of the digital RMB APP hard wallet of some Android phone users.
Henry Schein Announces $400 Million Share Repurchase Plan
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of shares of the Company's common stock. This program is in addition to...
Europe Pet Food Market to Cross US$ 61.2 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Pet Adoption Rates and Growing Trend of Pet Humanization: Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / According to Future Market Insights' latest report, the Europe pet food market is anticipated to reach US$ 36.4 billion by 2033. Overall pet food sales across Europe are set to increase at a moderate CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2023 and 2033. One of the key factors facilitating the pet food demand in the region is the growing trend of pet humanization.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (“Caribou” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CRBU) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the...
Ault Alliance Announces Record Preliminary 2022 Revenue of $134 Million, up 156% from 2021
Preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $34.4 million, an increase of 340% from the prior fourth fiscal quarter. Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.
TD SYNNEX Unveils First Corporate Citizenship Report
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today published its first Corporate Citizenship Report outlining the company’s progress on the strategic environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that are helping deliver long-term value for its business, co-workers, communities, vendors, customers and investors. The inaugural report further describes the framework shared by TD...
Ex-Uber Exec Joins Homethrive
Tech Veteran to Lead Product, Marketing at Caregiving Platform. Homethrive has hired ex-Uber executive Karan Chawla as Chief Product Officer to lead product and marketing at the family caregiving coordination technology platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005045/en/. Chawla spent seven years at Uber in...
Designer Sneaker Market Grew at 4.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Designer Sneaker Market is estimated at USD 182.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 289.5 million by 2032, at a CAGR of ~4.9% from 2022 to 2032.
Purple Innovation Responds to Coliseum Capital’s Campaign to Replace a Majority of the Board
Believes Coliseum’s Effort to Take Control of the Company Without Paying a Suitable Premium is Not in the Best Interests of All Purple Shareholders. Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) (the “Company” or “Purple”), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure Mattress," today responded to the announcement by Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (“Coliseum”), a 45% shareholder, of its intention to nominate five directors for election to Purple’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2023 annual meeting (the “Annual Meeting”).
Nuclear Energy Revival Sparks Expectations of Price Surge for Uranium
Uranium prices are poised to soar this year amid a resurgence in nuclear energy among major economies such as the United States. Nuclear energy has been losing popularity among developed nations for quite a while now, with countries such as Germany and Spain planning to phase out a majority of their nuclear power plants by 2030. Furthermore, nations such as Australia, Denmark, Italy and Norway had no nuclear power plants or did not support nuclear energy as of 2016.
