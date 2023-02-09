Micro-businesses in Springfield learn about green energy programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Representative Carlos Gonzalez hosted an informational session for businesses Thursday in downtown Springfield.

This event was for micro-businesses, which defined as businesses having 10 people or less, and the purpose was to let them know about green energy incentive programs. The Latino Economic Development Corporation opened its doors to small, local businesses to inform them of state and federal incentive programs that exist to promote the use of green technologies, including solar panels, heat pumps, storage batteries and electric vehicles.

State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez told 22News, “It also provides access to the funds that are out there for them. So with the federal government and the infrastructure bill having a lot of funding available for clean energy and clean energy initiatives, it can hit and connect with our micro business community.

Representative Gonzalez said the benefits are two-fold, businesses are getting financial support while expanding green energy adoption and awareness. Gonzalez added that many larger businesses take advantage of this funding and it’s time for smaller businesses in our area to have a seat at the table.

