ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Research Reveals Disparities in Psychological Well-being among Gender Minority Cancer and HIV/AIDS Patients

By AB Newswire
Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Help, Dementia!

Life Expectancy after Dementia or Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Life Expectancy Calculator for Different Types of Dementia. The average life expectancy after getting diagnosed with dementia varies depending on several factors such as the type of dementia, the individual’s overall health, and access to medical care. However, on average, a person with dementia can expect to live for 10 – 12 years after diagnosis, but this varies very significantly depending on the source for life expectancy statistics.
Woonsocket Call

Mukesh Sharma – A Remarkable Political Strategist released Clairvoyance, an AI-ML based Predictive Analysis Platform

CryptoMize, under the leadership of Mukesh Sharma, an exceptional Political Strategist, has just released an extremely powerful proprietary tool Clairvoyance, which will prove extremely utillitary in the political campaigns that would be taken. CryptoMize, a leading provider of innovative political services, announced the success of its enhanced political strategy service....
Woonsocket Call

Center for U.S. Policy Welcomes Distinguished Leaders to Its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2023 / This week, the Center for U.S. Policy (CUSP) announced that Ronne Ostby, M.A.; LaTonya Pinkard, M.Ed.; and Marsha Stanton, Ph.D., R.N., have been elected to its board of directors. These leaders' knowledge and accomplishments in health care, education, and communications bolster CUSP's efforts to enhance the health, safety, and economic opportunity of all Americans.
WASHINGTON, DC
Woonsocket Call

Train The Trainer Course: The Essential Skills to Deliver an Engaging Training Session that Meets the Needs of Both the Organisation and its Delegates (Nottingham, United Kingdom - June 13-14, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Train The Trainer Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Becoming a successful trainer is about equipping yourself with the essential skills to deliver an engaging training session that meets the needs of both the organisation and its delegates. The expert trainers will guide you through the training...

Comments / 0

Community Policy