New Research Reveals Disparities in Psychological Well-being among Gender Minority Cancer and HIV/AIDS Patients

Silent killer cancer rising fast in women – the 8 signs you must never ignore
A SILENT killer cancer is rising fast in young women, researchers have warned. Scientists have said that unhealthy lifestyles could be behind the surge in cases of pancreatic cancer. It's known as a silent killer as in many cases, it won't have any symptoms or it will be hard to...
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Life Expectancy after Dementia or Alzheimer's Diagnosis
Life Expectancy Calculator for Different Types of Dementia. The average life expectancy after getting diagnosed with dementia varies depending on several factors such as the type of dementia, the individual’s overall health, and access to medical care. However, on average, a person with dementia can expect to live for 10 – 12 years after diagnosis, but this varies very significantly depending on the source for life expectancy statistics.
Mukesh Sharma – A Remarkable Political Strategist released Clairvoyance, an AI-ML based Predictive Analysis Platform
CryptoMize, under the leadership of Mukesh Sharma, an exceptional Political Strategist, has just released an extremely powerful proprietary tool Clairvoyance, which will prove extremely utillitary in the political campaigns that would be taken. CryptoMize, a leading provider of innovative political services, announced the success of its enhanced political strategy service....
Center for U.S. Policy Welcomes Distinguished Leaders to Its Board of Directors
WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2023 / This week, the Center for U.S. Policy (CUSP) announced that Ronne Ostby, M.A.; LaTonya Pinkard, M.Ed.; and Marsha Stanton, Ph.D., R.N., have been elected to its board of directors. These leaders' knowledge and accomplishments in health care, education, and communications bolster CUSP's efforts to enhance the health, safety, and economic opportunity of all Americans.
Train The Trainer Course: The Essential Skills to Deliver an Engaging Training Session that Meets the Needs of Both the Organisation and its Delegates (Nottingham, United Kingdom - June 13-14, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Train The Trainer Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Becoming a successful trainer is about equipping yourself with the essential skills to deliver an engaging training session that meets the needs of both the organisation and its delegates. The expert trainers will guide you through the training...
