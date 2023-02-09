Tanya Boseva is the founder and lead trainer at Wellty Academy. She has been in the beauty industry since 2001, she has been the owner of a beauty salon in London since 2009, after which she created a licensed beauty academy USPAAH London. She has worked with many celebrities and fashion designers. She had the opportunity to show her talent behind the scenes at Fashion Weeks for years in London and Paris. She has taken part in photo shoots for magazines, one of which is the cover of the Sunday Times magazine. She has been a make-up artist also for music videos, film productions, commercials and theatre productions.

5 HOURS AGO