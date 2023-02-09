ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

North Carolina AG won't defend abortion pill restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein won't defend state restrictions on dispensing abortion pills that are being challenged in a lawsuit and instead will argue the restrictions are preempted by federal regulations protecting access to the pills, Stein's office said Monday. The decision by Stein,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
SFGate

CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO. 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser, and Boca.

Comments / 0

Community Policy