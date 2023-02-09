Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Counsel Patients About Symptoms for Different Respiratory Viruses
Pharmacists play a vital role in educating patients about differentiating among the common cold, COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. With respiratory virus season in full swing, pharmacists are likely receiving questions about different symptoms. It can be difficult to differentiate between the respiratory viruses, as they share many common...
MedicalXpress
Inhalable powder could protect lungs against COVID-19, flu viruses
Researchers have developed an inhalable powder that could protect lungs and airways from viral invasion by reinforcing the body's own mucosal layer. The powder, called Spherical Hydrogel Inhalation for Enhanced Lung Defense, or SHIELD, reduced infection in both mouse and non-human primate models over a 24-hour period, and can be taken repeatedly without affecting normal lung function.
MedicalXpress
Healthy kidneys might be key to surviving malaria
They are only 10 cm long but could well be the line separating life from death in malaria. By taking the lead in iron recycling, the kidneys stop our body from surrendering to the invading parasite, Gulbenkian researchers reveal. Published in Cell Reports, this discovery has important implications for the prognosis of infected patients and for the development of targeted therapeutic strategies, which could put the brakes on the number of deaths from malaria.
Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about
For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
msn.com
The Norovirus Is Spreading Across the Country—and the Number of Cases Are Higher Than Last Year, CDC Reports
If you recently had the stomach bug, you're not alone. Norovirus, a highly contagious intestinal infection, is currently spreading across the United States. According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported outbreaks of the stomach illness are currently outpacing last year's numbers. So, far there...
MedicalXpress
Study finds that salt cuts off the energy supply to immune regulators
Eating too much salt, which is common in many Western societies, is not only bad for our blood pressure and cardiovascular system—it could also adversely impact the immune system. An international research team, coordinated by scientists at the VIB Center for Inflammation Research and Hasselt University in Belgium as...
technologynetworks.com
Protein Identified That Helps Cancer-Causing Viruses Evade Immune System
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
MedicalXpress
Liver cells that intensify the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease isolated
A team of medical scientists working at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine has used single-nucleus RNA sequencing to isolate those mouse liver cells cells that push the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) into non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), where fibroids develop, which typically means permanent damage. Their paper is published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Loneliness in later life lessens when older adults spend many hours volunteering, shows study
Volunteering not only fulfills a sense of purpose for older adults by helping others, it also can alleviate loneliness, especially when volunteering more than 100 hours per year, according to a University of Michigan study. Loneliness among older adults is a major public health problem. Numerous research studies have consistently...
MedicalXpress
'Natural killer' immune cells can modify tissue inflammation: Study
Melbourne researchers have improved our understanding of how the immune system is regulated to prevent disease, identifying a previously unknown role of 'natural killer' (NK) immune cells. The Monash University-led study identified a new group of immune cells, known as tissue-resident memory natural killer (NKRM) cells. NKRM cells limited immune...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Myopathy?
The most common symptoms of myopathy are weakness and impaired daily functions or activities, as well as muscle pain and tenderness. When a person experiences significant muscle pain and tenderness without weakness, there might be other causes to consider. There are several general signs and symptoms of myopathy, including. Symmetric...
earth.com
Scientists find a receptor that blocks Covid-19 infection
A team of scientists led by the University of Sydney has recently discovered a protein in the human lungs that blocks Covid-19 infection and thus acts as a natural protective barrier in the organism. The leucine-rich repeat-containing protein 15 (LRRC15) is an inbuilt receptor which binds to the coronavirus without passing the infection. This discovery could open new pathways for developing drugs to prevent infection or even help curing fibrosis in the lungs.
Medical News Today
The link between trigeminal neuralgia and multiple sclerosis
Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is a facial pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve. It causes brief but recurrent attacks of stabbing or electrical shock sensations. It can be a symptom of multiple sclerosis (MS), which happens when a person’s immune cells damage the myelin sheath of their nerve cells, causing sensitivity and pain.
MedicalXpress
New study reveals pregnant people who deliver large babies are at increased risk of developing diabetes later in life
In a new study to be presented today at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting—and published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology—researchers will unveil findings that suggest pregnant people who do not have diabetes but deliver a large-for-gestational age baby are at an increased risk of developing prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes 10-14 years later.
Medical News Today
What to know about IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D)
IBS-D is irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea. Treatments may include dietary and lifestyle changes, medications, and mental health therapies. The term IBS-D refers to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with diarrhea. IBS-D may cause a change in bowel habits alongside abdominal discomfort. This article looks at the causes, symptoms, and diagnosis...
Medical News Today
What causes chest pain when you have lung cancer?
Lung tumors can cause chest pain that worsens when coughing, laughing, or breathing deeply. Chest pain is most likely to develop during the later stages of lung cancer. Lung cancer develops when lung cells begin to grow uncontrollably. Over time, this causes tumors to form within the lungs, sometimes causing chest pain and other symptoms.
Medical News Today
ME/CFS: How the gut microbiome may impact the immune response
Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a chronic illness affecting up to 24 million people globally, for which there is currently no specific treatment or cure. Two new studies show a link between the gut microbiome and ME/CFS. Researchers believe these study results may aid in new treatments and diagnostic...
MedicalXpress
Higher rates of heart issues in men with COVID-19 not explained by pre-existing cardiovascular conditions
COVID-19 typically presents as a respiratory illness, but cardiovascular complications such as irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), lack of blood flow to the brain (stroke) and heart failure are also reported in some patients. Men typically have worse outcomes from COVID-19 than women. As pre-existing cardiovascular disease is a known risk factor for severe COVID-19, and has a higher incidence in men, it had been proposed as a possible explanation for these sex differences.
scitechdaily.com
Abnormal 12-Hour Cyclic Gene Activity Found in Schizophrenic Brains
Fewer 12-hour rhythmic genes were present and many of those that remained showed a peak at an incorrect time. The researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in the United States have presented the first proof of 12-hour cycles of gene activity in the human brain. The study, led by Madeline R. Scott, was published in the journal PLOS Biology and also discovered that some of these 12-hour rhythms are absent or altered in the postmortem brains of patients with schizophrenia.
Medical News Today
What are the oral symptoms of Kaposi sarcoma?
Kaposi sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that occurs due to a virus. It typically affects the skin and mouth and can cause oral symptoms, such as lesions inside the mouth. Kaposi sarcoma is a form of cancer that causes skin lesions across the body. These lesions can affect the lining of the throat, nose, and mouth. Depending on how much the cancer has spread, survival rates for Kaposi sarcoma can be as high as.
