CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag
Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Not listed on injury report
Middleton (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics. Middleton sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Friday, but he'll be back in action on Tuesday night, which will result in a reduction in minutes for Jevon Carter and MarJon Beauchamp. Middleton should be good to go for both of Milwaukee's games heading into the All-Star break.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut
Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Purdue holds on to No. 1 overall seed ahead of Alabama despite loss to Northwestern
Six of the top 15 teams and ten of the top 25 in Friday's bracket lost this weekend. That has caused a bit of a shakeup near the top of the bracket. Not at the very top of the bracket however, Purdue is still the overall No. 1 despite blowing a late lead in a loss at Northwestern on Sunday. The Boilermakers will not hold that spot much longer though if they do not figure out how to take care of the ball. Double-digit turnovers in the first half at Indiana and the second half against the Wildcats cost them those games. Purdue has turned it over at least 16 times in three straight games. They are at Maryland on Thursday, which forced 15 Boilermaker turnovers in a three-point loss at Mackey Arena last month.
CBS Sports
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo files three trademarks, including 'Stay Fr34ky'
Giannis Antetokounmpo is making sure that no one can take advantage of his well-known moniker "The Greek Freak." According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the Milwaukee Bucks star has filed three separate trademarks that are related to his "Greek Freak" nickname, including "Stay Fr34ky." Of course, "Stay Fr34ky" is a...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Missouri enters Top 25 And 1 after stunning Tennessee on buzzer-beater
Vanderbilt's Tyrin Lawrence and Missouri's DeAndre Gholston will be the answers to the following trivia question someday: Which two players beat Tennessee with buzzer-beaters in a four-day span in February 2023?. Lawrence did it Wednesday. Gholston did it Saturday. So instead of being 21-4 overall and 10-2 in the SEC,...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Portland State hits miracle buzzer-beater to defeat Northern Arizona
Saturday's Big Sky clash between Portland State and Northern Arizona may not have been at the top of anyone's watchlist, but the ending was must-see TV. With 0.4 seconds remaining and Northern Arizona leading 87-86, it looked like the Lumberjacks were about to wrap up a conference win. Portland State was inbounding the ball from underneath its own basket, and it was going to take a miracle for the Vikings to pull out a win.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: NBC Sports Philadelphia host calls James Bradberry holding penalty 'bulls---' live on air
The Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII in dramatic fashion. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker booted a 27-yard field goal with just eight seconds left to lift his team to victory, but the finish wasn't without some controversy. On a key third...
CBS Sports
Bracketology Bubble Watch: Michigan State has chance for Quad-1 win, Memphis can't afford more bad losses
There were a lot of bad results for teams on the bubble this weekend. The good news is that the NCAA Tournament will still have 68 teams, so you cannot overreact to one loss four weeks away from Selection Sunday. Every team that lost this weekend is not necessarily irrevocably out of the field.
CBS Sports
Michigan vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #18 Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. IU and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Michigan winning the first 80-62 and the Hoosiers taking the second 74-69.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts assist Sunday
Martinez notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Martinez, who continues to produce offense infrequently this season. Most of Martinez's fantasy value stems from his shot blocking, and he's logged multiple blocks in four straight outings. He's up to nine points, 158 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-14 rating in 50 appearances.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes silencing the Eagles defense -- not a flag -- decided the Super Bowl, plus ranking commercials
Good morning to everyone but especially to... Sometimes, when Patrick Mahomes is cooking up something magical, you can feel it in the air. An escape act here, a quick completion there, a perfect shot downfield or a big scramble. You feel like it's only a matter of time. Sometimes numbers can't qualify it.
CBS Sports
NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks, Nets move in opposite directions; Bucks stay No. 1, but Celtics, Cavs close
Whoever said "the more things change, the more they stay the same" clearly doesn't watch NBA basketball. The changes brought on by a frenzied period leading up to Thursday's trade deadline have drastically altered the league's landscape, with the Phoenix Suns catapulting to the top of the championship odds by acquiring two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Struggles against Rangers
Andersen stopped just 13 of 18 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Most of the damage came in the third period when Andersen allowed three goals on five shots. New York also scored on an empty net during the final frame. The 33-year-old dropped to 11-4-0 with a 2.65 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 16 games this season. Andersen had a 6-0-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .919 save percentage over his previous seven outings.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings, grades: UCLA earns rare 'A+', Kentucky an 'F' on weekly report card
It's Sunday, folks, which means it's time for our weekly report card grading some of the best -- and worst -- teams from the week that was in college basketball. Get your pen and paper, because class is officially in session and I've run out of patience for some underachievers.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Alabama rises to top spot in latest Coaches Poll, narrowly edging No. 2 Houston
Alabama on Monday took over the No. 1 spot in the updated Coaches Poll after doing the same in the AP Top 25 poll, earning 15 of the 32 first-place votes cast this week in narrowly edging out Houston. The Crimson Tide displaced Purdue at the top of the poll after it clung to the top spot for three weeks, with Purdue falling Sunday at Northwestern moving it to No. 3 in the latest rankings.
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Oklahoma State 15-9; Iowa State 16-7 The Oklahoma State Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cowboys and the #11 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Oklahoma State should still be feeling good after a win, while Iowa State will be looking to regain their footing.
