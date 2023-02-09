ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire that started in dumpster damages Kapolei hotel, triggers evacuation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a Kapolei hotel on Sunday morning. Officials say the incident occurred at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Kapolei at 725 Manawai St. and started in a dumpster. The first unit arrived at the scene around 11:45 a.m. Officials reported...
TRAFFIC: One lane of Pali Highway closed due to fallen tree

HONOLULU (KITv4) -- One lane of the Kailua-bound Pali Highway has been shut down due to a fallen tree, Honolulu Police said. The tree fell on the Honolulu side of the Pali Highway near Waokanaka Street. Authorities closed the left-most lane of the highway while crews work to clear the scene. No injuries or accidents have been reported due to the fallen tree.
2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
New TSA checkpoint to open in Terminal 1 at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new TSA checkpoint in Terminal 1 of the Daniel K. Inouye Airport is set to open next week. The City said the new four-lane checkpoint will open Saturday, Feb. 18. It’s located on the makai end of Terminal 1 in Lobby 3. A blessing for...
