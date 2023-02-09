Read full article on original website
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Police respond to ‘argument’, H1 partially closed
According to the Honolulu Police Department, lanes one and two, prior to the Likelike off-ramp on the H-1 westbound after Houghtailing is shut down.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire that started in dumpster damages Kapolei hotel, triggers evacuation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a Kapolei hotel on Sunday morning. Officials say the incident occurred at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Kapolei at 725 Manawai St. and started in a dumpster. The first unit arrived at the scene around 11:45 a.m. Officials reported...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following complaints, city shuts down gun range operating illegally in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has shut down an unpermitted gun range on Oahu’s west side, following a flurry of complaints from nearby residents. Residents who live in the area say the gunfire started in mid-January and continued for three Sundays. They say it came from an illegal gun...
KITV.com
TRAFFIC: One lane of Pali Highway closed due to fallen tree
HONOLULU (KITv4) -- One lane of the Kailua-bound Pali Highway has been shut down due to a fallen tree, Honolulu Police said. The tree fell on the Honolulu side of the Pali Highway near Waokanaka Street. Authorities closed the left-most lane of the highway while crews work to clear the scene. No injuries or accidents have been reported due to the fallen tree.
hawaiinewsnow.com
West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range
The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. State agrees to pay former Highlands Intermediate student to settle ‘70s sex assaults. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says...
Overturned vehicle closes multiple lanes on H-1 eastbound
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation said that an overturned vehicle is blocking traffic flow on the H-1.
BWS responding to 12-inch main break in Pearl City
The Board of Water Supply is working to repair a 12-inch water main break in Pearl City.
Despite windy conditions, HFD rescues distressed hiker
The windy conditions on O'ahu continue through tomorrow. For personnel at the Honolulu Fire Department, the wind is not going to stop them from continuing to save lives.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming of “Magnum P.I” will shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Bishop street will be closed from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers will be detoured to South King Street. Those on Merchant and Queen Streets heading toward Diamond Head will be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
68-year-old critically injured after car crashes into fence in Waimanalo
Excitement is brewing as the Eagles and Chiefs are set to take the field on Super Bowl Sunday. Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. An autopsy revealed Lindani Myerni -- the man shot and killed by Honolulu police...
Chinatown sidewalk repairs may disrupt traffic
The City and County of Honolulu wants to remind drivers that travel on Chinatown and Downtown streets may experience some delays due to a sidewalk repair project.
Honolulu’s New Airport Rental Center Has Lots Of Electric Cars But Only One Charging Station
In announcing the opening of a new, $377 million rental car facility at Honolulu’s airport in December 2021, the state Transportation Department heralded the convenience it would offer air passengers and its “environmentally friendly construction practices” and “energy efficient fixtures.”. But one modern green transportation convenience...
‘Electric energy’ as Hawaii celebrates the Big Game
This morning, residents were stopping by to pick up last minute snacks before the Big Game.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
EMS: Driver crashes into fence in Waimanalo
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash in Waimanalo on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 7 p.m.
Waianae, Nanakuli residents asked to conserve water for the weekend
The Board of Water Supply is asking customers in Waianae and Nanakuli to conserve water throughout the weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New TSA checkpoint to open in Terminal 1 at Honolulu airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new TSA checkpoint in Terminal 1 of the Daniel K. Inouye Airport is set to open next week. The City said the new four-lane checkpoint will open Saturday, Feb. 18. It’s located on the makai end of Terminal 1 in Lobby 3. A blessing for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surveillance video shows 2 men suspected of breaking into Waipahu car dealership
Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. High wind warning posted for most of Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles. A high wind warning has been issued for most of Oahu as 35 mph winds and gusts to 60 mph down trees and utility poles.
KITV.com
There are still a few days left to register for the Great Aloha Run happening February 20th
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 39th Annual Great Aloha Run is only 8 days away. It is back after taking a break and going virtual for the past two years. Ahead of the anticipated race will be the Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha run sports, health & fitness expo. This will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Blaisdell.
Power outages, fallen trees — avoid these roadways
Residents are urged to drive with care today as some islands see multiple reports of power outages and downed poles and trees.
