April Killian

Two Strange Haunted Roads In Alabama Where Gravity Doesn't Exist

Gravity is not something we think about every waking hour - but it's there, nonetheless, and permeates everything we know and do on this earth. Space.com defines it as this: "Gravity is one of the universe's fundamental forces and dominates every moment of our conscious experience." But what if I told you that we have two locations in Alabama where gravity, as we know it, seems to be nonexistent? Places were the laws of physics and gravity are completely broken. Places where automobiles seem to roll uphill. We do have these two places...and both are said to be haunted. What could cause this phenomenon? Magnetic anomalies? Ghosts? A portal that will send you to a kudzu field in Mississippi? Read along and find out exactly what is going on and check out the videos. Strange indeed!
BFRS battles early Monday morning house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to a house fire at the 200 block of 68th Place North at 12:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the call came in as a possible person trapped. When BFRS arrived, heavy fire was visible on the front of...
Man killed in Center Point homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A man killed in Birmingham homicide Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Beaumont Clark, 36, was shot during an assault at the 2500 Block of 2nd Place in Center Point. Clark was transported to the UAB Hospital and pronounced...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
I-59 in Birmingham reopens after major wreck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: All lanes have reopened. UPDATE: One lane has reopened. Northbound lanes were shut down Sunday afternoon after what police call a "major wreck" on Interstate 59 in Birmingham. The crash happened between the 31st Street and Tallapoosa Street exits. No word on what was involved...
BFRS working to extinguish house fire on 44th Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to a house fire in the vicinity of 44th Avenue and 42nd Street North on Sunday morning, Feb. 12. BFRS says heavy fire was showing upon arrival. Crews are currently working in a defensive posture to contain the...
Two people hurt after major crash on I-20/59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Birmingham. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Tallapoosa Street exit on Interstate 20/59 eastbound. The crash caused all eastbound lanes to shut down for over an hour. Officials said...
The Tunnel Trail In Alabama That Will Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure

When it comes to hiking trails, Alabama doesn’t disappoint! The Yellowhammer State is filled with all kinds of hiking trails, including some that are quite unique. One of the most unique trails is the Twilight Tunnel and Hidden Valley Loop in Hurricane Creek Park. To learn about Hurricane Creek Park and this tunnel trail in Alabama, take a look below.
WATCH: 1-year-old reunites with big brother after open-heart surgery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartwarming reunion was caught on camera by a Chilton County woman of her two children. Kirsten Carmichael said her son Tripp Caudle, 3, welcomes daughter Collins Caudle,1, after being released from the hospital in January after having her third open-heart surgery. “He was dying to...
10 Best Rainy Day Activities in Alabama

Alabama has so much beautiful natural landscape to explore, but when it’s raining cats and dogs, outdoor activities aren’t really an option. From the interactive exhibits at McWane Science Center to the indoor swimming pool at the Opelika SportsPlex, check out these 10 best rainy day activities in Alabama.
2 dead in Tuscaloosa murder-suicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln Sunday morning. Police were called at 2:15 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at the Winding Creek Apartments at 6802 Old Greensboro Road. Several witnesses said a man and woman were engaged in an altercation, both inside...
Four years later: The Lilly family finally finds closure

COLUMBIANA – Four years after the death of Darius Lilly on Dec. 2, 2018, the Lilly family said they can now finally breathe a sigh of relief. In 2018, Lilly was driving down Shelby County 25 close to Shelby County 86 with his 6-year-old in the back when he was hit head on by Hunter Spann, who was under the influence. Lilly was pronounced dead on the scene and his daughter sustained minor injuries.
Your Week in Review for February 05, 2023

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has located the body of a missing kayaker in Bayview Lake. BSC president makes case for using public funds to bailout college. Founded in 1856, the school has a long history. But now the private liberal arts college is on the brink of financial collapse without an infusion of millions of dollars. Read more here.
There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City

There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
Suspect identified after 2 people shot at Cullman Funeral Home

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been shot at Cullman Funeral Home, according to the Cullman Police Department. The suspect has been identified as Orie Shannon McDearmond, 33, of Cullman. He is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond. He is charged with two counts...
