4 Amazing Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Students at Helena H.S. Raise Money for Their Deserving English Teacher in Need. They Were Ordered to 'Take it Down'Zack LoveHelena, AL
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Two Strange Haunted Roads In Alabama Where Gravity Doesn't Exist
Gravity is not something we think about every waking hour - but it's there, nonetheless, and permeates everything we know and do on this earth. Space.com defines it as this: "Gravity is one of the universe's fundamental forces and dominates every moment of our conscious experience." But what if I told you that we have two locations in Alabama where gravity, as we know it, seems to be nonexistent? Places were the laws of physics and gravity are completely broken. Places where automobiles seem to roll uphill. We do have these two places...and both are said to be haunted. What could cause this phenomenon? Magnetic anomalies? Ghosts? A portal that will send you to a kudzu field in Mississippi? Read along and find out exactly what is going on and check out the videos. Strange indeed!
wbrc.com
BFRS battles early Monday morning house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to a house fire at the 200 block of 68th Place North at 12:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the call came in as a possible person trapped. When BFRS arrived, heavy fire was visible on the front of...
CBS42.com
Man killed in Center Point homicide identified
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvtm13.com
I-59 in Birmingham reopens after major wreck
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: All lanes have reopened. UPDATE: One lane has reopened. Northbound lanes were shut down Sunday afternoon after what police call a "major wreck" on Interstate 59 in Birmingham. The crash happened between the 31st Street and Tallapoosa Street exits. No word on what was involved...
wbrc.com
BFRS working to extinguish house fire on 44th Ave.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to a house fire in the vicinity of 44th Avenue and 42nd Street North on Sunday morning, Feb. 12. BFRS says heavy fire was showing upon arrival. Crews are currently working in a defensive posture to contain the...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Authorities investigating after man, 36, shot dead in Center Point
Person dead in Center Point after alleged domestic shooting
ABC 33/40 News
Two people hurt after major crash on I-20/59
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Birmingham. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Tallapoosa Street exit on Interstate 20/59 eastbound. The crash caused all eastbound lanes to shut down for over an hour. Officials said...
OnlyInYourState
The Tunnel Trail In Alabama That Will Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure
When it comes to hiking trails, Alabama doesn’t disappoint! The Yellowhammer State is filled with all kinds of hiking trails, including some that are quite unique. One of the most unique trails is the Twilight Tunnel and Hidden Valley Loop in Hurricane Creek Park. To learn about Hurricane Creek Park and this tunnel trail in Alabama, take a look below.
WSFA
WATCH: 1-year-old reunites with big brother after open-heart surgery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartwarming reunion was caught on camera by a Chilton County woman of her two children. Kirsten Carmichael said her son Tripp Caudle, 3, welcomes daughter Collins Caudle,1, after being released from the hospital in January after having her third open-heart surgery. “He was dying to...
bestthingsal.com
10 Best Rainy Day Activities in Alabama
Alabama has so much beautiful natural landscape to explore, but when it’s raining cats and dogs, outdoor activities aren’t really an option. From the interactive exhibits at McWane Science Center to the indoor swimming pool at the Opelika SportsPlex, check out these 10 best rainy day activities in Alabama.
Man charged with murder after dispute over $200 Birmingham locksmith job ends in father’s fatal shooting
A 62-year-old man has been charged in the weekend shooting death of a locksmith during a dispute over money at a Birmingham gas station. Birmingham police on Monday said Michael Kermit Murray is charged with murder in the Saturday-night death of 36-year-old Darnell Michael Puidokas, who leaves behind a 12-year-old son.
wvtm13.com
2 dead in Tuscaloosa murder-suicide
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln Sunday morning. Police were called at 2:15 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at the Winding Creek Apartments at 6802 Old Greensboro Road. Several witnesses said a man and woman were engaged in an altercation, both inside...
Shelby Reporter
Four years later: The Lilly family finally finds closure
COLUMBIANA – Four years after the death of Darius Lilly on Dec. 2, 2018, the Lilly family said they can now finally breathe a sigh of relief. In 2018, Lilly was driving down Shelby County 25 close to Shelby County 86 with his 6-year-old in the back when he was hit head on by Hunter Spann, who was under the influence. Lilly was pronounced dead on the scene and his daughter sustained minor injuries.
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for February 05, 2023
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has located the body of a missing kayaker in Bayview Lake. BSC president makes case for using public funds to bailout college. Founded in 1856, the school has a long history. But now the private liberal arts college is on the brink of financial collapse without an infusion of millions of dollars. Read more here.
2 dead after alleged domestic dispute at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Winding Creek Apartments early Sunday morning. According to TPD, officers arrived to the 6800 block of Old Greensboro Road at around 2:15 a.m. on calls of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses say they saw a man and woman engaged in a […]
OnlyInYourState
There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City
There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
Man killed in midday domestic shooting in eastern Jefferson County
wbrc.com
Suspect identified after 2 people shot at Cullman Funeral Home
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been shot at Cullman Funeral Home, according to the Cullman Police Department. The suspect has been identified as Orie Shannon McDearmond, 33, of Cullman. He is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond. He is charged with two counts...
Fox News
Comments / 0