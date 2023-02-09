If Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has her way, Iowa could soon be the next state in which its residents no longer are required to pay state income tax. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Governor Reynolds stated last week that it is her goal to abolish the state income tax by the end of her four-year term. State lawmakers have already passed numerous tax reform measures over the past several years, including the new 'flat tax' rate for personal income tax. Income taxes in Iowa will be phased down to a flat rate of 3.9% by 2026. That means every resident in Iowa will be in the one remaining tax bracket no matter what they earn, according to the Gazette.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO