Ethics chief: No reason to investigate state regulator who took industry job
The administrator of Iowa’s state ethics panel says he sees no reason to investigate a former nursing home regulator who landed a job in the industry while working for the state. Iowa’s so-called “revolving door law” bars individuals from, within two years of leaving their state job, collecting pay from any company in relation to […] The post Ethics chief: No reason to investigate state regulator who took industry job appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Could Iowa Be The Next State With NO State Income Tax?
If Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has her way, Iowa could soon be the next state in which its residents no longer are required to pay state income tax. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Governor Reynolds stated last week that it is her goal to abolish the state income tax by the end of her four-year term. State lawmakers have already passed numerous tax reform measures over the past several years, including the new 'flat tax' rate for personal income tax. Income taxes in Iowa will be phased down to a flat rate of 3.9% by 2026. That means every resident in Iowa will be in the one remaining tax bracket no matter what they earn, according to the Gazette.
KCRG.com
Bill could offer ‘pathway other than closure’ for Iowa’s rural hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill making its way through Iowa’s legislature aims to help rural hospitals stay open, but not everyone in the field agrees on how beneficial it will be. “Since 2010, there’s been about 140 hospitals that have closed in the United States,” Chris Mitchell,...
Schools become flashpoint for Republicans eyeing 2024 presidential race
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has called for parents to elect and fire school principals. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. And Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador who is expected to announce her White House candidacy this coming week, is among the Republicans taking aim at critical race theory.
bleedingheartland.com
Hog confinements and human health
Photo by Larry Stone taken outside an Iowa hog confinement, published with permission. Iowans continue to advocate for tighter regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), which house more than 23 million hogs in the state. The animals produce manure equivalent to the waste from more than 83 million people. This publication outlines the problem and potential solutions: Hog Confinements and Human Health: the intersection of science, morals, and law.
The Best Cheeseburger in Iowa has Cheese Curds on It
The website Love Food recently released an article outlining the best cheeseburgers in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is from a place I've never heard of before!. According to the site, the Dominie Burger is the very best cheeseburger in Iowa. It's a popular burger served at a place called Dutchfix in Pella, and once you see it, you'll understand why it's number one! The article reads:
kiwaradio.com
Survey: Iowa is the #1 state in the USA for driving
Statewide Iowa — Where would you rather spend the winter, Iowa or Hawaii? For most people, it’s an easy call, but not if you plan to do much driving. A survey by the credit reporting website Wallethub says Iowa is the best state in the nation for driving, while Hawaii came in last.
Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes
Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaking Friday at a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., said her private school scholarship program could encourage changes in Iowa’s public school system. The governor held a Q&A at the Cato Institute while in town for the National Governors Association winter meeting. Other governors were meeting with President Joe Biden at […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Sinclair Comments on the SSA 3% Rate for Schools Passage
Recently, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the funding increase for public schools for next year with the State Supplemental Aid by 3%. Iowa Senator for District 12 Amy Sinclair is glad that legislators were able to pass the 3% increase, though there are some who question if it’s enough with the rise in inflation. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio why the increase stopped where it did, and didn’t go higher.
back2stonewall.com
Iowa Passes Bill Banning Gay and Trans Panic Defense After Introducing “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Despite the fact that in January Iowa House Republicans introduced a similar to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” Iowa has now a bill passed on Thursday would prohibit Iowans charged with a violent crime could not use a victim’s sexuality or sexual orientation or gender identity as a mitigating factor in their defense.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds spoke to a well-known libertarian group in Washington D-C, with a focus on education, and made a claim connecting enrollment numbers and an Iowa school district’s transgender policy. Claim: “The one school where they took the parents out of their child’s education, they...
KBUR
First flood forecast shows only concern is in eastern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The National Weather Service’s first look at potential spring flooding shows most of the state is in good shape. Hydrologist Jeff Zogg tells Radio Iowa that the only area raising concern is eastern Iowa. ” The first flood outlook for the state of Iowa for this spring is showing a near to below-normal risk of flooding. And most streams in the state the main exceptions, the Mississippi River in far eastern Iowa, where the risk is above normal,” Zogg said.
who13.com
Man admits he put cameras in ex-wife’s air vents
Man admits he put cameras in ex-wife’s air vents. When the Iowa Wild take the ice Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves, they'll be doing it in a sea of pink. That's because it's the annual Pink in the Rink Night. Morning Forecast 2-11-23 Mild conditions move in for...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed education bill comes with several student learning restrictions
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented an education bill on Thursday that would restrict what students can and can not learn. The bill stated that it would require school districts to put all instruction material including books and lesson plans online, along with steps on how to request a book to be removed. Any book removed from one school district would then go on a removal list with every school district in the state needing parental consent for students wishing to check out the book.
Three bills pass through the Iowa House Health and Human Services Committee
(Des Moines) Three bills passed through the Iowa House Health and Human Services Committee this week. Iowa House Representative Tom Moore, of Griswold, said House File Bill 57, the Psychiatry Fellowship bill, revises the state-funded psychiatry residency program that was established last session to include two fellowship positions. The program will annually graduate 9 psychiatry residents and 2 psychiatry fellows.
burlingtonbeacon.com
Supes Delay Tax Levy Hearing
Above: Des Moines County Board of Supervisor Tom Broeker, right, talks to county supervisor Shane McCampbell during a board meeting last month. Beacon File Photo/John Lovretta. City and county governments are anxiously awaiting the Iowa Legislature to vote on a tax reform bill so they can adjust their annual budgets.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
kiow.com
Changes Proposed in Testing Requirements for the Students first Act
The Iowa House is proposing a change in a state law passed just two weeks ago. Under that new law, private school students whose parents get state-funded savings accounts are required to take all required state and federal tests. The bill would keep the requirement for the annual Iowa Statewide Assessment of Students Progress, but it would be up to a private school parent to decide if their child takes other tests to track their literacy skills. Eric Goranson, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of Christian Schools, says the proposed change in the new law is a pleasant surprise.
KCRG.com
Looking ahead at a busy weather week for eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two storm systems are set to affect eastern Iowa this week, bringing a variety of weather conditions to the area. First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson discusses what to expect and the potential impacts, as it stands as of Sunday night:
Iowa Student Testing Requirement May be Dropped for Students Attending Private Schools With the New Student Spending Accounts
(Des Moines) Testing requirements may be lowered for students who leave Iowa Public Schools to attend private schools using the new education savings accounts. House study Bill 138 would make state assessments optional for private schools, but mandatory in public schools. Students would still take all federally required tests, including the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress.
