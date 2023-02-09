ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4.9 Million Fabuloso Cleaner Bottles Recalled Over Bacteria Contamination

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Colgate-Palmolive has recalled 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso multipurpose cleaners over a possible bacteria contamination. The cleaners may contain Pseudomonas, which can seriously infect immunocompromised people, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which announced the recall Wednesday. The recall involves nine types of cleaner produced between Dec. 14 and Jan. 23, including the brand’s lavender and fresh spring scents. Customers who bought the recalled products should take a picture of the product code and seek a refund or replacement from the manufacturer, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Affected units have product codes beginning with 2348US78 through 2365US78, as well as 3001US78 through 3023US78.

