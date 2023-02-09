Former Inquirer Chairman, Director of Upper Merion Printing Plant, Passes Away at 77

Robert J. Hall and his wife Ronna were married for 54 years. Photo by the family.

The former chairman and longtime publisher for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert J. Hall, has passed away at 77. His loss was chronicled by Gary Miles, correspondent at the paper to which he contributed so much.

Hall led a long career in print. He also spent his time as a philanthropist and civic leader, serving on many boards in the greater Philadelphia area.

Growing up in the city, Hall delivered newspapers as a boy.

But this was only the beginning of an ink-stained profession.

He went onto become controller, director of finance and treasurer, vice president of finance, and senior vice president for the Inquirer between 1973–1985.

Once he stepped away from the fourth estate locally, Hall became the 1985–1990 publisher and chairman of the Detroit Free Press.

He rejoined the Inquirer as chairman in 1990, directing the paper to its Upper Merion ‘s Schulykill Printing Plant in 1992. That site, closed in 2020, was commonly referred to as the paper’s “ Conshohocken ” plant, owing to its address.

Hall retired in 2003, but returned to the business in 2011, serving as the Inky‘s Chief Operating Officer.

He officially retired in 2014 and moved to Florida with his wife, Ronna Stroback; they were married 54 years.