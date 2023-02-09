ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Merion Township, PA

Former Inquirer Chairman, Director of Upper Merion Printing Plant, Passes Away at 77

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wk5Ar_0ki9INRs00
Robert J. Hall and his wife Ronna were married for 54 years.Photo bythe family.

The former chairman and longtime publisher for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert J. Hall, has passed away at 77. His loss was chronicled by Gary Miles, correspondent at the paper to which he contributed so much.

Hall led a long career in print. He also spent his time as a philanthropist and civic leader, serving on many boards in the greater Philadelphia area.

Growing up in the city, Hall delivered newspapers as a boy.

But this was only the beginning of an ink-stained profession.

He went onto become controller, director of finance and treasurer, vice president of finance, and senior vice president for the Inquirer between 1973–1985.

Once he stepped away from the fourth estate locally, Hall became the 1985–1990 publisher and chairman of the Detroit Free Press.

He rejoined the Inquirer as chairman in 1990, directing the paper to its Upper Merion‘s Schulykill Printing Plant in 1992. That site, closed in 2020, was commonly referred to as the paper’s “Conshohocken” plant, owing to its address.

Hall retired in 2003, but returned to the business in 2011, serving as the Inky‘s Chief Operating Officer.

He officially retired in 2014 and moved to Florida with his wife, Ronna Stroback; they were married 54 years.

Read more about Robert J. Hall in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Shooting outside Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson Hospital

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown.  The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene. We'll update this page as more information comes into our newsroom. 
POTTSTOWN, PA
tourcounsel.com

Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth Township

Plymouth Meeting Mall is a 948,000 square feet (88,100 m2) shopping mall in the community of Plymouth Meeting in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, approximately 17 miles (27 km) northwest of Center City, Philadelphia. It is located at Germantown Pike and Hickory Road, near the Mid-County Interchange between the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and the Northeast Extension/Blue Route (I-476).
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Restaurant Chain Will Donate Proceeds to Benefit Local Emergency Services

A Bucks County restaurant is working to ensure that a local medical services organization receives the funding that they need to operate. Lovebird, a popular restaurant chain that has locations in both Newtown and Doylestown, recently announced that they will be donating 20% of their proceeds to the Central Bucks Emergency Medical Services on March 7. Those who dine in on this date from 4- 8 PM will see their purchases go to helping the local organization.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy