ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Warriors: Injured Curry to be re-evaluated after All-Star break

By James Salazar, AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BKcs_0ki9IBrA00
Steph Curry left the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' Feb. 4 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks with a leg injury.  AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Stephen Curry isn't expected to suit up for the Golden State Warriors until after the NBA All-Star break, the team announced Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old point guard went down with a leg injury in the third quarter of the Warriors' Feb. 4 game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry collided with Dallas' Mckinley Wright IV, who was attempting to drive to the basket.

The Warriors went on to win the game by a score of 119-113.

Per the team , Curry suffered "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his left lower leg."

The Warriors are preparing for a two-game home stand that tips off Saturday with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers and concludes on Monday with a visit from the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers matchup marks the team's first game without James Wiseman on the roster, as the 2020 No. 2 overall pick was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal ahead of the NBA's noon trade deadline, according to ESPN.

ESPN later reported that the Warriors dealt all five second-round picks from the Wiseman deal to the Portland Trailblazers in exchange for Gary Payton II.

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Warriors GM mum on GP2 trade drama, probe: 'Just want a fair result'

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers on Monday said he couldn't say much about Gary Payton II's failed physical, and whether or not the Portland Trail Blazers misled the Dubs about the extent of his injuries. The Warriors on Sunday decided to complete a four-team trade that brought Payton II back to the Bay Area and sent 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman — Golden State's highest draft selection in a quarter of a century — to the Detroit Pistons. A day prior,...
PORTLAND, OR
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
San Francisco Examiner

NFL cheerleaders make next to nothing — except in SF

The whole Superbowl stadium knew the words to Rihanna's "B— Better Have My Money," but the cheerleaders really sang it from the heart. The Super Bowl is one of the highest grossing annual events in the nation, but cheerleaders in the National Football League are paid so little on average that their pleats skirt the federal poverty line. Early career cheerleaders in the NFL are paid about the same as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy