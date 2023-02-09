Warriors: Injured Curry to be re-evaluated after All-Star break

Steph Curry left the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' Feb. 4 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks with a leg injury. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Stephen Curry isn't expected to suit up for the Golden State Warriors until after the NBA All-Star break, the team announced Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old point guard went down with a leg injury in the third quarter of the Warriors' Feb. 4 game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry collided with Dallas' Mckinley Wright IV, who was attempting to drive to the basket.

The Warriors went on to win the game by a score of 119-113.

Per the team , Curry suffered "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his left lower leg."

The Warriors are preparing for a two-game home stand that tips off Saturday with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers and concludes on Monday with a visit from the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers matchup marks the team's first game without James Wiseman on the roster, as the 2020 No. 2 overall pick was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal ahead of the NBA's noon trade deadline, according to ESPN.

ESPN later reported that the Warriors dealt all five second-round picks from the Wiseman deal to the Portland Trailblazers in exchange for Gary Payton II.