BBC
Nicola Bulley: Parish councillors receive vile messages, leader says
A council has removed parish councillors' contact details after several received "vile" telephone calls over missing Nicola Bulley. The 45-year-old went missing on 27 January after a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire. Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said the abusive calls made on Saturday had...
BBC
Nigeria election 2023: Nigeria military denies coup plot claim ahead of poll
The Nigerian military has denied a claim by the governing party that it is planning to disrupt the upcoming presidential election. An official from the APC party had said that generals had last week held a secret meeting with the rival PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. The allegations are "wicked"...
BBC
BBC: What's been 'occurring' in Wales for 100 years
It started with a sing-song as it so often does in Wales and part of its legacy is the phrase 'what's occurring?' and the world's most famous doctor. But the BBC in Wales hasn't just given us shows like Gavin and Stacey and Doctor Who, it's covered the most important events in the country's history.
BBC
Camilla postpones West Midlands events over Covid
The Queen Consort has had to postpone a visit to the West Midlands after testing positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace says. Camilla had been due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on Tuesday as part of its centenary celebrations. She was later due to travel to a library in...
BBC
Nigeria 2023 elections: Rabiu Kwankwaso calls on Nigerians to vote wisely
Rabiu Kwankwaso is one of Nigeria’s opposition candidates who will be contesting for president. As Nigerians prepare to vote in the coming weeks, the former governor of Kano has told BBC News that he is the best person to lead Nigeria next. He talks to the BBC's Azeezat Olaoluwa...
BBC
Knowsley: Government trying to end 'excessive' use of asylum hotels
The government has said it is trying to stop the "excessive use of hotels" to house asylum seekers after violence outside accommodation in Merseyside. Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after protests turned violent in Knowsley on Friday. A police officer and two members of the public were...
BBC
Covid forces Camilla, Queen Consort, to cancel visits
Camilla, the Queen Consort, has tested positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace has announced. She is said to be suffering cold symptoms and has cancelled her public engagements for the week. The Queen Consort, aged 75, had already pulled out of a planned visit to the West Midlands on Tuesday. She...
