Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Explora adult night focuses on Science of Wine

NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Rail Yards Market hosts Valentine Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still don’t have a gift for your loved one for Valentine’s Day, the Rail Yards Market is hosting Valentine Market on Feb 12. This event is a one-time event celebrating the love in the community. There will be 100+ food, artisan vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, and performances.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tourcounsel.com

ABQ Uptown | Shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico

ABQ Uptown is an outdoor luxury shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It is one of four malls located in the Albuquerque area, and houses 51 different stores. Its anchor tenants include J.Crew, The North Face, and Lush, as well as the only Apple Store in New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tourcounsel.com

Winrock Town Center | Mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Winrock Town Center is an open-air mixed-use development under construction in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States. The center is anchored by two Dillard's locations and a Regal 16-screen IMAX and RPX Theatre. The town center is located on the site of the original Winrock Shopping Center, which opened in 1961 as the first regional shopping mall in New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Creamland Dairy has a dip for every taste

Creamland Dairy has been a staple of New Mexico living for 85 years. Creamland offers a variety of dairy-based dips that are all made locally with real sour cream. Creamland’s dip flavors include Green Chili, Jalapeno, Fiesta, Ranch, and French Onion. Creamland Dairy’s General Manager, Buck Buchanan, says, “you can be creative with the dip,” using them to top various dishes. The dips can also be paired more traditionally with chips or veggies.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ACLU files lawsuit in response to a prison attack video

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: NMSU hazing allegations, Personal finance bill, Snow and rain, UNM lab changes, Penguin update

[1] Redacted police report alleges sexual abuse in NMSU’s locker room – New Mexico State University’s men’s basketball season has come to an end after disturbing allegations of hazing against members of the team. A police report lists three offenses including false imprisonment, criminal sexual contact, and harassment. The report was filed by a member of the NMSU men’s basketball team last week. All coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested for 2020 Downtown Albuquerque murder

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe | Shopping mall in New Mexico

The Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe is an outdoor shopping mall owned by CBRE Group in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The shopping center is the sole outlet mall for the state of New Mexico, and one of three malls within the city. The Santa Fe Factory Outlets was curated by...
SANTA FE, NM

