Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons Highlights: Best plays from WR Drake London's rookie season

By Matt Urben,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HusYv_0ki9HHBj00

The Atlanta Falcons were the first team to select a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL draft, taking USC’s Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick.

Despite playing in one of the least prolific passing offenses, London’s 72 catches set a new Falcons rookie record, and his 866 receiving yards ranked third among all rookie receivers last season.

Chris Olave of the Saints and Garrett Wilson of the Jets each finished with more receiving yards, but London led all rookie receivers in overall Pro Football Focus grade (83.2).

Watch the best highlights from London’s rookie season below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
If USC lands Duce Robinson, Trojans' recruiting class would pass Oklahoma's
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
DJ Chark's contract with the Lions is now officially voided
Detroit, MI13 hours ago
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes was absolutely shocked by a Disneyland ride during his Super Bowl MVP visit
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
A dozen WR options in the transfer portal for the Oregon Ducks to look at
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Ravens LB Patrick Queen scrubs Baltimore from his social media
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Transfer profile: Five things to know about Travis Hunter
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. trying to focus on development, not losses
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Jason and Travis Kelce broke down crying after the Super Bowl because their mom is the best
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Oregon QB Ty Thompson is doing what few players do in this era of college football
Eugene, OR13 hours ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from New Jersey
Madison, WI1 day ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Around the North: Did the Ravens consult QB Lamar Jackson on Todd Monken hiring?
Baltimore, MD10 hours ago
NFL analyst suggests Dolphins should sign Derek Carr
Miami, FL2 days ago
2024 safety Brandon Jacob lands offer from Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL8 hours ago
Bleacher Report suggests a bold trade sending Cameron Jordan to the Seahawks
Seattle, WA2 days ago
2023 USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit Team includes Buffs signee Cody Williams
Boulder, CO9 hours ago
Tom Brady quiet and wonderful special project in Tampa
Tampa, FL10 hours ago
The deeply unsatisfying part of USC's move to the Big Ten becomes clearer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bengals, Joe Mixon could follow Aaron Jones' lead with Packers
Cincinnati, OH14 hours ago
Position Breakdown: Alabama QB's ahead of spring practice
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Gators hoping to get another visit from 4-star two-way athlete
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
ESPN addresses how Iowa can make the 2023 College Football Playoff
Iowa City, IA10 hours ago
Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount odds, picks and predictions
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Elite quarterback hopes to visit LSU in the spring
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new TD Wire mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy